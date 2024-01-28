In partnership with "Fact" magazine, Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School proudly acknowledged and honored 18 students for their outstanding contributions to the successful organization of the "Fact Dining Awards Bahrain 2023" event. The recognition ceremony took place at the Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School in Jasra, Bahrain and was attended by representatives from "Fact" magazine and the college administration.

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the General Director of Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School, emphasized the significance of students' participation in this prestigious annual celebration. He highlighted the invaluable opportunity it provides for students to gain diverse experiences and interact with distinguished guests and visitors, including prominent figures from the tourism, hospitality, and hotel sectors. This event, held in collaboration with "Fact" magazine for the second consecutive year, showcased the academic and practical competencies of Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School and underscored the exceptional abilities of its students. It also allowed students to acquire different skills, experiences, and build a professional network of relationships with industry leaders.

Mr. Rami Khalil, CEO of the "Fact" magazines group, commended the remarkable and professional efforts of the students of Vatel School during their participation. He expressed sincere appreciation for their competencies and experience, highlighting the trust they earned through their effective contribution to the success of the ceremony for the second consecutive year. Participating in this prestigious event, Mr. Khalil emphasized, provides students with a wonderful opportunity to gain more experiences for their professional lives.

The "Fact Dining Awards Bahrain 2023" ceremony is a significant event where renowned high-end hotels and restaurants compete for prestigious awards which enhance their reputation. The ceremony witnesses a large turnout and active participation as establishments vie for these coveted prizes.