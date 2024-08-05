DUBAI, UAE: In response to the recent devastating landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad district, the Varkey Group has pledged a contribution of half a million UAE Dirhams to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

This support aims to assist the relief and rehabilitation efforts spearheaded by the authorities, including the Government of Kerala, as they work tirelessly to provide aid to the affected communities.

Sunny Varkey, Group Chairman of GEMS Global and Founder of the Varkey Foundation and GEMS Education, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families as they navigate this challenging journey toward recovery. The recent landslides have inflicted incalculable suffering on the local community, resulting in a profound loss of lives and livelihoods. We express our heartfelt condolences to all affected families during this time of immense disruption and heartache.

“In times of crisis, it is our collective responsibility to come together and support those in need. We stand in solidarity with the people of Wayanad, offering our assistance and heartfelt prayers as they face this tragic situation. Every effort counts in rebuilding lives and restoring hope. My family has a long-standing tradition of charity. These core values guide us, and we strive to instil them in our students and their families.”

The Varkey Group and GEMS Education, the world’s largest K-12 private education provider, are committed to making a meaningful impact in education and community development. Mr Sunny Varkey, whose family is from Kerala, is a prominent figure in the global education landscape who has been recognised for his dedication to educational access and quality.

Mr Varkey is a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and was awarded an honorary degree by Heriot-Watt University in recognition of his achievements in education development and accessibility. Furthermore, in 2015, he signed the Giving Pledge, committing to donate more than half of his wealth to charity, focusing on supporting teachers worldwide.

Mr Varkey has a long-standing commitment to supporting the people of Kerala. In 2018, he contributed AED 5 million to the special committee formed by the UAE to support emergency relief and rehabilitation work in the region. This ongoing support reflects his dedication to uplifting communities in need.

