Dubai, UAE: Visitors to Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA)’s stand at the 44th GITEX Global, will have a chance to win valuable prizes during the exhibition, which will be held from 14 to 18 October 2024. DEWA’s stand A10 in hall H17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre will host many interactive activities and draws. Visitors will also learn about DEWA’s innovative digital initiatives that support Dubai’s goal to become a global model for digital transformation. It will also highlight the projects and solutions of the subsidiaries of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, that use the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, such as Moro Hub, Digital X, and InfraX.

Visitors participating in the interactive activities at DEWA’s stand will have the opportunity to win instant prizes. Additionally, DEWA customers can win 40 vouchers and enter the annual GITEX draw by using DEWA’s digital services from 1 August to 30 September 2024. Customers can qualify for the GITEX Annual Draw by using DEWA’s website or smart app for services such as Bill Payment, EV Charging, Transfer of Electricity/Water (Move-to), Attending Technical Notifications – Electricity/Water (Smart Response), Away Mode, Request for Refund, Shams Dubai, and Chatting with Rammas, DEWA’s virtual employee supported by ChatGPT (available only to registered customers). Furthermore, customers who share DEWA’s social media posts during the event will be entered into special draws to win 30 tablets.