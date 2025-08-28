Cairo: Valu, the MENA region’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced the debut of the Shop’it marketplace on the Valu App, expanding on its existing online offering. This app-first rollout provides users with a premium, streamlined way to shop and earn cashback, underscoring Valu’s commitment to smarter, more rewarding and more accessible shopping.

The new Shop’IT experience lets customers browse and shop a broad range of products from local and international brands to partners such as Amazon, 2B, Black Circles, Way up Sports and B.Tech and much more directly within the Valu app. This integration replaces the old standalone website, consolidating shopping under one seamless platform.

Shop’IT offers a unified shopping journey, so there’s no need to search across multiple sites. You can check out on any partner’s online platforms using any payment method and still earn cashback on every eligible transaction. Cashback is credited to your Valu Cashback Wallet and can be redeemed on future purchases.

Adding even more value, Shop’IT offers exclusive in-app discounts and deals that users won’t be able to find elsewhere, while also reflecting vendors' offers on any payment method, Valu's offer upon choosing Valu as a payment method, in addition to Shop'IT cashback, making the Valu app a go-to destination for shoppers.

The experience is further enhanced through data enablement, which powers personalized recommendations and tailored offers based on each user’s preferences and needs, ensuring a more relevant and engaging experience every time they shop.

This relaunch represents a major leap forward in how we deliver value to our users,” said Adham Ehab, Head of Products at Valu: “By embedding Shop’IT within the Valu app, we are creating a unified, intuitive shopping ecosystem that enables users to discover, browse, and access exclusive offers in one place today, with a seamless end-to-end shopping journey coming in the next phase. Whether buying a new fashion item, upgrading tech, or shopping for everyday essentials, Shop’IT delivers a smarter, more personalized, and rewarding experience. This evolution enhances convenience while offering competitive prices, strengthening how our customers engage with Valu and fostering deeper loyalty.”

This is another step in a longer journey. With ongoing brand and feature additions, Valu is building a more intuitive and valuable shopping experience for today’s connected consumer.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace through Valu Invest, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

