Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced today that it has finalized its 15th securitized bond issuance, worth EGP 1.036 billion, with EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), this brings Valu’s total securitizations value to EGP 12.3 billion. The issuance is the fifth under the newly approved securitization program, which is worth a total of EGP 16.0 billion.

The bond is backed by a receivables portfolio assigned to EFG for Securitization, the issuance’s special purpose vehicle (SPV), with a 10-month bond, a Prime 1 (sf) rating, and a fixed interest rate.

Karim Riad, CFO of Valu, commented, “This transaction is a testament to our long-standing and strategic partnership with EFG Hermes. As we continue to scale and diversify our operations, securitization remains a vital component of our funding strategy, enabling us to deliver more innovative financial solutions and reach wider segments of consumers in Egypt and beyond.”

Maie Hamdy, Managing Director - Debt Capital Markets at EFG Hermes, added, “Our fifth issuance under Valu’s EGP 16 billion program reflects the deep trust and consistent collaboration between both institutions. This deal highlights our unmatched structuring capabilities and our ability to tailor complex capital market transactions to support the high growth trajectory of fintech pioneers like Valu.”

EFG Hermes served as the sole financial advisor, transaction manager, bookrunner, underwriter, and arranger on the issuance. Arab African International Bank (AAIB) acted as the underwriter and custodian bank. Dreny & Partners was the legal advisor, and Baker Tilly was the auditor.

About Valu:

Valu is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, through the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, and Ulter respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu had recently introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive mindset with an agile workforce committed to architecting innovative financial solutions.

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) — the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.