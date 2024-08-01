Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology, has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller, the premier global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. Through Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID solution suite, this collaboration aims to enhance customer safety and streamline business communication.

Valu, understanding the crucial need for a trustworthy, safe, and secure experience for its partners and customers, has onboarded Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID solution. This will enhance phone-based communication by instilling trust and ensuring safety through verified communication channels. It empowers users to distinguish genuine business calls, vastly improving their communication experience.

By leveraging Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID solution, Valu is enriching the customer experience through verified and contextual business communication, featuring elements such as the brand name, logo, category name, verification tick, and a distinctive green badge. This solidifies Valu's presence as a consumer-centric brand in the market.

By providing a call reason, Valu empowers users with additional context before answering, fostering trust and boosting communication efficiency. Additionally, language localization ensures regionally relevant communication, further enhancing the user experience.

Mostafa El Sahn, Group Chief Risk Officer of Valu commented: “At Valu, customer safety is paramount. Our partnership with Truecaller empowers us to provide a secure and reliable communication channel for our users. Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID solution fosters trust and transparency, allowing users to confidently identify and engage with Valu representatives."

Commenting on the partnership, Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM & Developer Products, Truecaller, said: “Truecaller stands for reliability and security in communication. We equip businesses with capabilities that enhance communication efficiency and their brand's credibility and ensure secure consumer interactions. We are excited to collaborate with Valu, enabling them to provide an effective and secure communication experience for customers in the MENA region. Valu is building customer trust and satisfaction by leveraging our Verified Business Caller ID solution, making financial communications seamless and customer-centric for the industry.”

Since its inception at the end of 2017, Valu has continued to revolutionize the Egyptian fintech landscape through its innovative offerings as part of its broader strategy to improve people’s quality of life and contribute to promoting financial inclusion across the country. Over the years, Valu has consistently pushed the boundaries of the market by introducing innovative and deeply integrated financial solutions. Today, Valu is a household name in Egypt; it plays a pivotal role in fostering financial empowerment and inclusivity within the market. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U and its newly introduced high-value purchases financing product, Ulter. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items in the luxury space and e-gift cards through the AZ Valu fund, and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Akeed, Ulter, and Flip respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu has also recently introduced its prepaid card and its credit card in collaboration with Visa.

Truecaller’s Verified Business Solution empowers business calls with brand identity and context, fostering reliable customer communication. Over 2,500 active businesses worldwide have benefited from the Verified Business Caller ID and other advanced communication capabilities. This solution enhances business call efficiency and significantly reduces phone call-related frauds and scams, promoting heightened customer safety in business communications.

About Valu

Valu is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 6,500 points of sale and over 2,000 websites and apps – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items in the luxury space and e-gift cards through the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Akeed, Ulter and Flip, respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu had recently introduced its prepaid card and credit card in collaboration with Visa. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive mindset with an agile workforce committed to architecting innovative financial solutions.

About Truecaller

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 400 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 46 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2023. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Visit truecaller.com for more information. For more information, please visit: https://business.truecaller.com/

