Four Seasons Resort is poised to launch on Sindalah Island, a key highlight of the NEOM master project in the Red Sea. The eagerly anticipated resort will offer an unparalleled blend of relaxation, adventure, and world-class service.

Designed by the renowned LUCA DINI Design & Architecture studio, the resort will feature 225 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, each with private terraces overlooking crystal-clear waters. The 52 exclusive villas, ranging from one to four bedrooms, will include private plunge pools and breathtaking beach views. For the pinnacle of luxury, the Presidential and Royal Villas will offer private swimming pools, gyms, and direct access to private yacht docks. LUCA DINI’s innovative design masterfully integrates the island’s natural allure with NEOM’s futuristic vision, ensuring an immersive and unique experience.

With Four Seasons’ legendary service and meticulous attention to detail, this resort is set to establish a new benchmark for luxury hospitality along the Red Sea’s exquisite shores in Saudi Arabia.