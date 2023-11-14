AMMAN - HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global),has launched a pioneering initiative allocating one million fully funded scholarships, to be offered by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global University (TAG-GU), to Palestinian refugees for a masters degree in the following advanced educational disciplines; including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Information Technology, Digital Marketing, Intellectual Property, Supply Chain Management, Business Administration and General Administration.

The launch was organized by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF) in Amman in the presence of Mr. Olaf Becker acting director of UNRWA affairs in Jordan, and a number of academic figures and UNRWA representatives.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s initiative grants the Palestinian refugees the opportunity to gain knowledge, skills and experience in some of the most in-demand careers in the 21st Century in addition to achieving a brighter future for Palestinians who have long searched for such opportunities to realize their potential.

He further affirmed that the scholarships represent only one aspect of TAG.Global's multifaceted support driven by a deep sense of social responsibility towards Arab youth as a whole and the Palestinian people in particular.

He went on to say that the Master's degree scholarships are specifically intended to improve educational opportunities for Palestinians, in light of the pivotal role education plays in creating an educated and innovative Palestinian generation; who are also ready to forge a bright future.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh also emphasized the importance of digital scholarships, which significantly facilitate Palestinian students' educational journeys by removing barriers to mobility and reducing accommodations costs, thus increasing access to high-quality education for those who want to pursue their academic goals.

During the event, the newly-published book entitled ‘PRO-ACTIVE Programming (Pro-Pro) Currently Artificial Intelligence (AI)’, authored by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh was presented as a gift to the participants.

The book includes the author's ideas, and analysis based on his experience in various knowledge areas.

The students who benefited from the scholarships -who also attended- expressed their gratitude for the vital role these scholarships play in enabling them to explore entrepreneurship concepts, harness their talents and skills, unlock their potentials, and fuel their entrepreneurial spirit.

This initiative is an additional testament of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh's unwavering dedication to Palestine Refugees. Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh has also launched the digital 'All4Palestine’ platform in 2011, with the aim of documenting and displaying the achievements of Palestinian creators and innovators around the world.

During the meeting, Mr. Becker affirmed that UNRWA seeks to modernize the services it provides to Palestinian refugees, pointing out that the Agency has launched its digital platform (E-UNRWA) this year to enable the refugees to update their data and register online. This would effectively facilitate their access to the services available at the Agency, including education, health, relief, social services and microfinance, in addition to ensuring the protection of their rights and the rights of their children as refugees in compliance with UN resolutions.

It should be noted that TAG-KF has developed over time from a platform to support dialogue, research and analysis of various economic and business issues at the local, regional and international levels, to become a dynamic space for the youth to interact.

With TAG-KF's horizons broadened, the Forum now serves as an incubator for youth initiatives and offers priceless opportunities for the youth networking helping them carry out their projects and startups ,as well as preparing them to achieve success in the business world.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global University (TAG-GU) established in 2018, offers several distance-learning Master’s programs through the free Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), which enables thousands of students to enroll in the best programs offered worldwide. Through TAG-GU, students obtain Master's degree based on the standards of online master’s degree program accreditation in the United States.

For more information or to apply to the University, please check the following website: https://www.tag-gu.global/ or contact via email: tag.foundation@tag.global