United Arab Emirates, Dubai: The University of Europe for Applied Sciences Dubai (UE Dubai) has successfully launched the integration of Buddiz AI, an AI assistant embedded in the B.Sc. Digital Business and Data Science, and Business Management Studies programmes. Designed to empower students as innovators and critical thinkers, the initiative helps students harness AI ethically and effectively, preparing future-ready graduates who can lead with knowledge and creativity in line with the UAE’s vision for innovation in education.

The AI assistant was introduced in the “Quantitative & Qualitative Methods” course, led by Prof. Dr. Eman AbuKhousa, Professor of Information Technology & Communication at UE Dubai’s One Central campus. Designed to elevate inquiry skills, Buddiz AI supports students in framing questions, selecting effective methods, analysing results, and communicating insights—while also teaching them to evaluate AI suggestions responsibly. Students are encouraged to critique its outputs, challenge assumptions, and integrate only what improves their work. Prior to its integration, Buddiz AI was contextually trained on course materials including core textbooks, key readings, assessment rubrics, and case study briefs ensuring its feedback is aligned with course expectations. Once in use, it continues to evolve with each student’s questions, conversations, and learning journey, adding a personalised dimension to its guidance.

A survey by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) found that by 2025 almost all students (92%) were using AI in some form—up from 66% just a year earlier—with 88% leveraging generative AI for assessments, compared to 53% in 2024. While most use AI to explain concepts, summarise articles, and suggest research ideas, a notable 18% have also incorporated AI-generated text directly into their work[1]. These findings highlight the urgent need for structured tools like Buddiz—combined with guidance from professors—to ensure students harness AI responsibly, ethically, and in ways that strengthen their academic and professional development.

Buddiz AI is designed to enrich the student learning journey by serving as an always-available academic guide. It helps learners refine research questions and hypotheses, improve the clarity and flow of their writing, and align their work with citation standards. In addition, Buddiz AI suggests credible sources, supports the design of data collection tools like surveys and interview protocols, and offers tailored advice on data analysis and visualisation. By prompting reflection and simulating peer review, the assistant provides students with a safe space to test ideas, strengthen arguments, and build skills that mirror real-world research and professional practice.

Commenting on this AI integration project, Dr Eman AbuKhousa, Professor of Information Technology & Communication at UE Dubai said: “AI has become an integral part of everyday life, and our responsibility as educators is to ensure that young people are equipped with the right tools, knowledge, and ethical awareness to use it responsibly and to their benefit. Through this project, we are preparing our students not only to succeed academically but also to thrive as future leaders in an AI-driven world. I am proud to be leading this initiative and inspired by the enthusiasm and progress of our students, who continue to challenge themselves and embrace the future with the right skills and mindset”

Reflecting on her experience with Buddiz AI, enrolled student Aleesha Fortin said: “Buddiz AI was an essential support during our research project. It gave me confidence in the accuracy of information, explained concepts clearly, and made learning smoother without replacing my own work. I believe using it in more courses could make the learning experience even stronger.”

In this course, AI is embedded across major assignments—from research projects to reflective portfolios and class activities—positioning Buddiz AI as an active partner in the student journey. It strengthens work, deepens reflection, and complements peer feedback, serving as a continuous companion from onboarding to final presentations. Students are assessed not on how “correctly” they use AI, but on the quality of their engagement with its feedback and their ability to reflect on its impact. As a pioneer in higher education, UE Dubai continues to champion innovation, using tools like Buddiz AI to mirror professional consultancy practices and equip students with the skills, mindset, and confidence they need to excel in their future careers.

