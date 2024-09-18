Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) students had the privilege of joining the exemplary Okanagan Global Summer Program offered by the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Canada. The young scholars’ participation reflects UDST’s commitment to global collaboration with leading higher education institutions and its dedication to providing students with a well-rounded academic experience, further advancing the University’s mission to graduate professionals with a competitive edge in local and international job markets.

High-achieving UDST students from various majors related to engineering, business, computing and information technology, and health spent the summer alongside peers from around the world at the renowned UBC campus in Kelowna. Students engaged in interdisciplinary courses and lab sessions, learning a blend of skills and knowledge, which they practically applied to real-world issues.

The program offered two innovative course packages, which centered around the themes of “Designing the Future,” covering topics such as autonomous vehicles, automation and robotics and technical communication, and “Leadership and Decision-Making in Health,” where students explored topics around effective leadership in global health organizations, management of change, strategic project management and data-informed decision making. The program's interdisciplinary focus encourages students to apply forms of knowledge drawn from traditionally distinct disciplines, generating new perspectives on issues and challenges.

The intensive academic experience included classroom and lab time, as well as opportunities to engage with local organizations, businesses and campus facilities. The students toured the Visualization and Emerging Media Studio (VEMS)—a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to exploring, developing and researching immersive media and technologies and featuring Canada’s highest-resolution 3D, VR-ready video wall. Students also had the opportunity to engage with UBC’s Bioreactor Technology Group—a collection of UBC researchers collaborating with government agencies, municipalities, industries, and researchers with the ultimate goal of waste reduction and resource recovery.

Their achievements culminated in a final showcase of project presentations, earning highly sought-after UBC micro-credentials in their program of study. The program is led by world-class UBC instructors, known for their innovative approach to teaching and learning that inspires students to excel.

The academic programming was complemented by a rich array of recreational experiences and social events that facilitated connections with other international students and introduced students to Canadian culture.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, expressed his pride in the students' efforts and outstanding representation of the University, stating: "Our students' participation in UBC’s prestigious program highlights their ambition and our university's commitment to providing them with unparalleled opportunities. These experiences broaden their academic and professional horizons and contribute to their personal growth, preparing them to be leaders in their fields.”

“Expanding world perspectives, pursuing top-tier academics and building meaningful relationships are all at the core of the program,” said Brad Wuetherick, UBC Okanagan’s Associate Provost, Academic Programs, Teaching and Learning. “The students have a unique opportunity to engage in collaborative learning and research while making meaningful connections and building friendships through the social program—it is a truly exceptional, fully immersive experience.”

“It was a pleasure to welcome exceptional students from UDST to our summer program,” said Dr. Rehan Sadiq, Provost and Vice-President, Academic at UBC’s Okanagan campus. “Not only is this an unforgettable and incredibly valuable experience for the students, but an important collaboration for our institutions as we work together to foster global opportunities to enrich student learning and collaborative research.”

Majd Al-Kuwari, a fourth-year student in the healthcare management program, shared her reflections on her journey stating: “The UBC Global Summer Program, experience exceeded my expectations and allowed me to see how different countries, cultures and languages are interconnected in meaningful ways and how other healthcare systems and ideologies work.

This experience has improved my cultural competencies, deepened my understanding of global perspectives across multiple fields, not just healthcare. I am excited to bring these insights back to UDST and apply them in meaningful ways.”

UDST recognizes the importance of collaborating with other higher education institutions from around the world such as UBC. The University strongly believes that trading knowledge, exchanging cultures, and gaining experiences are fundamental to fostering a global academic community. Furthermore, delivering such opportunities to students fulfills its mission of delivering excellence in applied education and empowering students to become contributors to the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030 for a knowledge-based economy.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

or Follow us on:

UDST Official: Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube