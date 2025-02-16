Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology is excited to announce that admissions for the Fall 2025 semester are now open. Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Diploma programs are available for students, offering new opportunities for academic and professional growth. Tuition fee exemptions are available for Qatari nationals and children of Qatari women, for undergraduate programs. Apply now online through our website www.udst.edu.qa.

UDST takes pride in offering over 70 innovative programs across five key colleges: Engineering and Technology, Business, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, and General Education. Reflecting its commitment to meeting the demands of a dynamic job market, the University has introduced several new programs for the academic year 2025-2026. The College of Computing and Information Technology has launched a Master of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, equipping students with advanced expertise in one of the most demanded fields. Additionally, the College of Engineering Technology has introduced a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management and a Master of Science in Telecommunication and Network Engineering, addressing key sectors of engineering innovation. The College of General Education has expanded its offerings with a Bachelor and Master of Science in Teaching STEM as well as a Master of Science in STEM Education and TVET, emphasizing the growing importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in education. These STEM/TVET programs are also approved by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education for the in-country scholarship initiative. Through all of its programs, UDST is committed to preparing students with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their careers and contribute to Qatar’s growth in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology, emphasized the University's important role in shaping Qatar's future, stating: "At UDST, we strive to provide an exceptional educational experience that combines theoretical learning with practical application, empowering our students to become leaders in the fields of science, technology, and innovation. Our new programs, reflect this commitment as they aim to enhance students' skills and prepare them to excel in these critical areas. Through all of its programs, and its applied approach to learning, the University seeks to support national and international development efforts by graduating highly qualified professionals capable of driving progress and innovation in Qatar and the world."

Applicants must meet the specific admission criteria for their desired programs and pass the University’s English and Math Placement Tests. For those who require additional preparation, the Foundation Program offers a pathway to help students build the skills necessary to join their academic programs.

In addition to its academic offerings, UDST has a vibrant campus life, encouraging students to participate in activities that support their holistic development. Opportunities include research initiatives and student exchange programs.

UDST prioritizes the health and wellness of its students by providing modern sports facilities, including gyms, football and basketball courts, swimming pools, and much more. This initiative aims to enhance students' physical and mental health, motivating them to achieve academic success.

Through its excellence in applied education, investment in modern facilities, and collaboration with local and international partners, University of Doha for Science and Technology reaffirms its leadership in developing national and international talents. Its programs, based on advanced technologies and innovative teaching methods, ensure students are prepared for future success while supporting the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

University of Doha for Science and Technology

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

