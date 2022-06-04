Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology was granted the Healthy Campus Platinum Label by the International University Sports Federation, an International Olympic Committee recognized organization, founded in 1949 as the world governing body of national university sports organizations and currently has 174 member associations from five continents.

The ceremony took place at the “Université Libre de Bruxelles” in the Belgian Capital and was attended by Dr. Ibrahim Al-Naemi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and President of the Qatar Collegiate Sports Federation; Dr. Salem Al-Naemi UDST President and Anthony Martin Manager of Sport and Wellness Division at the University.

The "Platinum" label granted to UDST is considered the highest level of certification in the FISU Healthy Campus program. FISU has determined 100 criteria with a group of international experts to contribute to most of the sustainable development goals defined by the United Nations. A platinum-labeled campus represents an entity that has met at least 91 out of the 100 criteria list.

The program focuses on 6 main domains that are Physical Activity and Sport, Nutrition, Disease Prevention, Mental and Social Health, Risk Behavior, Environment Sustainability and Social Responsibility. Under these domains fall many criteria such as sustainable community development, responsible consumption and production, climate action, partnerships and synergies between internal and external partners on campus, clean and affordable energy, reducing inequalities, increasing inclusion….

On this occasion, Dr. Ibrahim Bin Saleh Al-Naimi said: “The Qatar Collegiate Sports Federation supports national universities and encourages them to further strengthen the global positioning of Qatar, not only as a destination for quality education but also as a country that embodies advanced educational facilities and services that take into consideration the physical and mental well-being of the students. Today we witnessed an important accomplishment by UDST, who was able to raise Qatar’s name even further, by becoming the first university in the MENA region to earn this label. We have high hopes on UDST who will be soon playing a role that goes beyond the national level.”

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi said: “We take pride in the Healthy Campus platinum label we have been granted. This achievement is the result of dedication and efforts made by UDST’s Campus Wellness Strategy Task Force, under the leadership of the Sport and Wellness team in addition to a clear strategic vision that aims to position UDST as a regional leader in this field. We have a firm belief that Wellness is a comprehensive concept that includes not only physical aspects but also mental health, welcoming educational facilities and many other elements that when combined can create a healthy educational environment. UDST has joined world-leading universities on the FISU Healthy Campus Program which has 94 registered universities in the world. We do look forward to more collaborations and future projects with the FISU. We aim to serve our students and the community at large within the framework of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Following the ceremony, officials have met to further enhance collaboration between the Qatar Collegiate Sports Federation, UDST and FISU, as well as the Asian University Sports Federation. A long-term plan is being set in place to raise awareness about the importance of securing Healthy Campuses for students and employees alike. Furthermore, UDST is finalizing a strategy that aims to empower national and regional educational institutions to engage in a Healthy Campus process.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology

The First National Applied University offering applied Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees programs in addition to certificates and diplomas. UDST has over 50 programs in the fields of Engineering Technology and Industrial Trades, Business Management, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, Continuing and Professional Education development and more. The University is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art training facilities. UDST boasts more than 20 years of experience in Qatar; it started as a College and transformed into a university in 2022. The University is a destination in the state for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Its world-renowned faculty work on developing the students’ skills and helps raise well-equipped graduates that are proudly contributing to a knowledge-based economy and making the Qatar National Vision 2030 a reality.