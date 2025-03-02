Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Katara Cultural Foundation Village marking a major step in advancing astronomy and space science education in Qatar through Al Thuraya Planetarium. The agreement was signed by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, and H.E Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, General Manager of Katara Cultural Village Foundation, in a ceremony held at Katara.

This partnership reflects UDST’s commitment to providing its students with cutting-edge education and hands-on experience. Through this MoU, UDST and Katara will collaborate on utilizing the Al Thuraya Planetarium for educational and outreach activities, exchanging expertise, and conducting joint training, workshops, and research initiatives.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, highlighted the significance of the agreement: “We are pleased to be collaborating with Katara Cultural Village Foundation to mark a significant step in advancing astronomy and space science education in Qatar. The University aims to develop programs that necessitate a combination of UDST’s academic expertise with Katara’s cultural and scientific resources; this merge creates new opportunities for knowledge exchange, research, public engagement, and hands-on learning experiences, benefiting students, faculty, and the wider community as they explore cutting-edge advancements in these fields.”

H.E Prof. Dr. Khalid Bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, the General Manager of Katara Cultural Village Foundation, said: “We consider this agreement to be a distinctive model of effective partnership between culture and education, as we firmly believe in integrating cultural renaissance with scientific and technological development.”

He also added: “This agreement reflects Katara's commitment to supporting education and scientific research while strengthening ties between academic and cultural institutions in Qatar. Our aim is to build a brighter future rooted in creativity and science. We look forward to this agreement achieving its ambitious goals in service to the community."

The MoU also ensures that students will participate in organized visits, programs, and public engagement activities while having the opportunity to learn from industry experts and experienced professionals, enriching their academic and practical knowledge in astronomy and space sciences.

This partnership reinforces UDST’s position as a leader in applied education and reflects its dedication to building meaningful collaborations that serve innovation and education.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

