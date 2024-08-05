Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: A group of students from the Civil Engineering and Architecture departments of the University of Bahrain recently visited Reynaers Middle East (RME) to learn about the latest advancements in aluminium building solutions, particularly focusing on international aluminium systems.

"As part of our project, our professors recommended visiting a leading aluminium systems provider to gain practical knowledge of the industry. Our online research led us to Reynaers Middle East, and we were impressed by their reputation and expertise," said one of the students.

The Reynaers Middle East team warmly welcomed the students and provided a comprehensive presentation on the company's background, business operations, and key considerations for those entering the aluminium building solutions sector.

Mr. Isa Al Wadi, Area Manager – QBK at Reynaers Middle East, led the presentation, followed by a tour of the showroom showcasing some of Reynaers' most technologically advanced systems.

"We were honoured to be chosen by the students, especially since they found us through our digital media presence and market standing," commented Mr. Isa Al Wadi, adding, "We were delighted to share our knowledge and insights to prepare them for their future careers in the industry. It was a valuable learning experience for both of us, and we're glad to have been a part of their academic journey."

This visit highlights Reynaers Middle East's commitment to fostering the next generation of industry professionals by providing them with valuable learning opportunities.

It's worth noting that Reynaers Middle East is the regional office of Reynaers Aluminium, which focuses on developing and promoting innovative and environmentally-friendly aluminium solutions. Headquartered in Bahrain, the company serves the GCC region as well as Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq.

