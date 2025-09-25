Sharjah, The seventh edition of the University Major Discipline Exhibition, organised by Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL), concluded after four days with strong participation from students, parents, and educators. The exhibition at the Sharjah Book Authority headquarters brought together more than 20 public and private universities from across the UAE, offering more than 6000 visitors the chance to explore new academic disciplines and attend interactive sessions designed to support informed academic decision-making.

Held under the theme “A World in Two: Take Your Major to a New Dimension”, the event provided a platform for direct engagement between universities and prospective students, alongside a programme of specialised workshops focused on academic planning, personal development, and emerging technologies.

Commenting on the success of the exhibition, Eiman Bushulaibi, Director of Sharjah Public Libraries, said: "I feel immense pride seeing so many ambitious students gathered here to explore their academic and professional horizons. Witnessing their enthusiasm and passion for discovering the right fields and shaping their futures gives us a deep sense of accomplishment and purpose at Sharjah Public Libraries.

She added: “The University Major Discipline Exhibition is a pivotal moment in their journey, opening wide opportunities and providing the tools they need to make informed decisions and build a successful academic and professional future. We are committed to making this event an inspiring space that strengthens our students’ confidence and reminds them that their future starts here."

Final day workshops: goal setting, academic tools, and AI in research

The closing day featured a series of practical workshops equipping students with essential tools for academic planning and career foresight. Trainer Ahteera Litha led a session titled “Plan, Act, Achieve”, introducing students to the SMART framework for goal-setting. The session helped participants define clear, actionable academic and professional objectives using specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound criteria.

Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Director-General and Member of the Board of Trustees of Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, and Dr. Firas Habbal, the Centre’s President and Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees, delivered a session titled “Success Toolkit”. Aimed at undergraduate and postgraduate students, it focused on practical skills and academic strategies to enhance performance and readiness for professional environments.

The two researchers also led a session titled “AI for Academic Research”, covering how artificial intelligence can improve the quality and efficiency of university research. The session introduced students to tools, including ChatGPT and Research Rabbit, discussing their use in idea generation, data analysis, and academic writing, as well as the importance of ethical use and research integrity.

Another session explored future-oriented university majors, guiding students through new academic fields that integrate traditional knowledge with emerging technologies, such as data science, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy engineering. Students received practical advice on how to align their choices with personal interests, strengths, and market demand.

A final workshop focused on the shift from a fixed to a growth mindset, emphasising the importance of optimism, resilience, and openness to continuous learning as essential components of academic and personal success.