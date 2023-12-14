Cairo, Egypt: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Egypt and Misr El Kheir Foundation (MEK) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on technology and innovations with a particular focus on non-governmental organizations and relief efforts.

Building on past collaborative efforts between the organizations, MEK & UNDP Egypt through this signed MoU will solidify their joint commitment to strengthen MEK’s NGO unit—leveraging the respective strengths and expertise of UNDP as the lead development implementer in Egypt and MEK as an NGO that launched the country’s first social incubator.

One of the key priorities outlined between UNDP Egypt and MEK is promoting the use of technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. This collaboration will also extend to supporting humanitarian relief efforts through the provision of essential medical supplies. Finally, MEK and UNDP Egypt will work towards empowering women from the most disadvantaged areas through skilling and upskilling to gain access to decent employment opportunities.

"Our ongoing partnership with MEK has already yielded success in Egypt, empowering smaller NGOs through the ‘Misr El Kheir’ Social Pioneers Prize, identifying best practices for SDG implementation, and positively impacting vulnerable groups in the Kafr El Sheikh Governorate. With the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, our aim is to leverage the reinforcing power of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship to the benefit of the Egyptian people,” said Alessandro Fracassetti, UNDP Egypt Resident Representative.

MEK Director Dr. Mohamed Rifai highlighted UNDP's crucial role in establishing the Arab Center for the Sustainability of Philanthropic Work. The renewed collaboration focuses on supporting activities implemented by this center, affiliated with the Institutional Development Program for Non-Profit Organizations at the MEK Foundation. Dr. Rifai also emphasized the regional and local impact of integrating sustainable development and climate action concepts into Arab philanthropic work.