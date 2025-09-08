233 graduates across 7 specialised programmes integrating knowledge and expertise

Leading national entities attending the ceremony, reflecting confidence in Rabdan Academy’s strategic outcomes

Four countries are participating in line with the Academy’s global stature

With a 96% graduate employment rate, the Academy’s graduates are fully prepared for the security, defence, and emergency sectors

Prestigious global 5-Star rating reaffirms the Academy’s position as a beacon of excellence

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Rabdan Academy will host the 2025 graduation ceremony on September 15, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The ceremony will be attended by senior officials, decision-makers, and representatives of national institutions, reflecting the Academy’s prominent role as a centre for academic excellence and leadership at both the national and global levels.

Held under the theme "Leaders of Resilience", the ceremony celebrates the graduates’ ability to remain at the forefront of addressing today’s requirements while anticipating the challenges of the future. This comes in line with the Academy’s mission to prepare highly qualified national leaders armed with knowledge, expertise and comprehensive resilience.

The graduating of 233 students, male and female, encompasses seven academic programmes at the bachelor’s and master’s levels. These include Business Continuity Management, Homeland Security, Integrated Emergency Management, Policing and Security, Policing and Security Leadership, Intelligence Analysis, and Systems Engineering Specialising in Defence.

Reflecting both institutional and international diversity, the graduates represent key national entities, alongside self-funded students and Rabdan Academy’s scholarship recipients. In addition, international graduates from Afghanistan, Indonesia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will participate in the ceremony, underscoring the Academy’s growing global reach.

Rabdan Academy graduates display a distinctive cohort integrating diverse backgrounds and expertise, combining theoretical learning with practical application. As qualified professionals, they offer high quality assets strengthening the national safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management ecosystem.

With an employment rate of 96% for graduates, among the highest worldwide, the Academy continues to reinforce its reputation in the job market through a wide network of strategic partnerships with international security and defence institutions, leading research centres, and globally renowned universities.

James Anthony Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, stated: "This year’s graduation is much more than simply an occasion to celebrate our students; it represents a key milestone under the Academy’s profound commitment to realising the vision of the wise leadership. Today, we honour our graduates - the outcome of a decade of dedication and academic distinction. These are fully prepared individuals to lead the journey of security and stability and contribute to shaping the UAE’s prosperous future."

H.E. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, affirmed that the 2025 graduating class reflects the success of the Academy’s unique educational model, which integrates academic study with vocational training. He added: "We ensure that our programmes are constantly updated and benchmarked against leading global universities. We also enrich students’ journey with real-world experience through simulations and field visits, empowering our graduates to confidently embrace the challenges and opportunities of the future."

Dr. Naji Al Seiari, Dean of Faculty & Research and Innovation Division Director at Rabdan Academy, noted: "Rabdan Academy is unique for its holistic learning environment, extending beyond the classroom to offer practical applications, simulation scenarios, and research support. This distinctive model equips our graduates to contribute effectively to vital sectors within the UAE and beyond."

Since its establishment in 2013, Rabdan Academy has consistently strengthened its global position through pioneering programmes, strategic collaborations with global top 200 universities, and international accreditations, most notably its candidacy for membership in the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). The Academy offers a wide range of specialised diplomas, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees.

Rabdan Academy has also achieved a top "5-Star" rating in six key categories of the QS Stars University Rating System: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance, reaffirming its role in preparing a new generation of highly skilled national talent. With these accomplishments, the Academy is aligned with the objectives of the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, ensuring the nation’s resilience to address future challenges.

The 2025 graduation ceremony continues the Academy’s pivotal role in developing highly qualified national professionals capable of contributing effectively to the UAE’s security, stability and prosperity, in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership for excellence, innovation, and global competitiveness.

About Rabdan Academy

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the world’s first higher education institution specializing in the SSDEC domain to achieve a top "5-Star" rating in six key categories of the QS Stars University Rating System: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job.

For more information, visit: https://ra.ac.ae/

For media inquiries, please contact: Corporate Communications office: (cco@ra.ac.ae)