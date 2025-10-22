Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced the successful inauguration of its new office in King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, marking a significant milestone in its investment in the Kingdom.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by UiPath Founder and CEO Daniel Dines, Mark Gibbs, President - International at UiPath, and His Excellency Mohammed Alariefy, Assistant Deputy Minister for Digital Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT). They were joined by representatives of key local customers including Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) and Shared Services Program, underscoring the importance of automation and AI to the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey under Vision 2030.

UiPath solutions are already deployed across leading Saudi organizations including Aramco, Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, and the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, delivering measurable digital transformation outcomes across government organizations and enterprises. The new office will serve as a hub for customers and partners, reinforcing UiPath's dedication to enable Saudi organizations to scale their Agentic AI adoption.

“Saudi Arabia is moving boldly to shape the future of innovation, and UiPath is proud to be part of this journey by providing cutting edge Agentic AI platform,” said Daniel Dines, founder and CEO, UiPath. “The inauguration of our Riyadh office reflects our long-term commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, while our collaboration with the Saudi Digital Academy demonstrates our belief in the power of skills and education. By combining global expertise with local talent, UiPath is helping organizations across Saudi Arabia unlock new opportunities for growth, efficiency, and human achievement.”

At the same time, UiPath and the Saudi Digital Academy launched the Second Edition of the Saudi Digital Academy Bootcamp, following the successful completion of the inaugural Saudi School of Automation program last year. Running from August 31 through November 20, 2025, the program will train and certify 25 young professionals, equipping them with essential automation and AI skills to contribute to the Kingdom's digital economy.

“Automation and AI are at the heart of how Saudi organizations are transforming, and UiPath is honored to support this ambition,” said Sara Al-Alsheikh, Regional Vice President and Managing Director for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain at UiPath. "With our solutions already transforming operations across major Saudi institutions and our second bootcamp cohort ready to graduate, we're seeing the tangible impact of our commitment to the Kingdom's digital future. This office serves as a place where customers, partners, and innovators can come together to accelerate outcomes while creating a pipeline of Saudi professionals who will lead the Kingdom's digital economy for decades to come."

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries.