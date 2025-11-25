Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) today announced the launch of AI Nexus One Campus App; a revolutionary digital platform will be designed to transform the higher education experience in Qatar. Unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, this flagship initiative is the result of a collaboration with Google Cloud and is delivered under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) as part of the national framework agreement to accelerate digital transformation across the State of Qatar.

AI Nexus One Campus App redefines the "One Campus" concept, moving beyond traditional academic portals to create a hyper-personalized, intelligent ecosystem. Built on Google Cloud’s advanced infrastructure and utilizing Gemini Enterprise, Vertex AI, and Apigee the platform leverages intelligent reasoning to unify academic management, health and wellness, career development, and campus life into a single, proactive mobile interface.

Unlike standard educational apps that simply display data, AI Nexus acts as an intelligent companion for the student journey. By synthesizing data from diverse campus systems.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST said: “The launch of AI Nexus marks a transformative moment in our commitment to providing a world-class, digitally empowered education. At UDST, we have always been at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technologies that serve our educational mission and reinforce our student-centered approach. By harnessing the power of Google’s generative AI, we are not just digitizing processes; we are humanizing the digital experience. This initiative aligns with Qatar’s Digital Strategy, which places innovation, integration, and advanced digital capabilities at the heart of national progress. Through initiatives like AI Nexus, UDST is proud to contribute to a more interconnected, technology-driven future for the State of Qatar in line with 2030 strategy.”

This initiative serves as a prime example of the value delivered through the MCIT Framework Agreement with Google Cloud. This national strategic agreement was designed to empower government and semi-government entities to leverage cutting-edge cloud technologies for rapid innovation.

The project underscores Qatar’s growing status as a regional hub for technological excellence. By integrating AI directly into the fabric of daily university life, UDST is setting a new benchmark for digital maturity in the education sector, directly supporting the Digital Agenda 2030 goals of building a knowledge-based, technologically advanced society.

Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager at Google Cloud, commented: “This collaboration with UDST is a powerful demonstration of how generative AI can fundamentally reshape the higher education sector. By leveraging Gemini Enterprise and Vertex AI, AI Nexus moves beyond traditional digitalization to create an intuitive, anticipatory student experience. We are proud to support UDST under the MCIT framework, helping to accelerate Qatar’s transition to a knowledge-based economy and setting a new standard for smart campuses in the region.”

