Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA), one of Greece’s most prestigious and oldest higher education institutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in UDST’s international partnership strategy, aimed at enriching education, research, and training in the fields of engineering and technology.

Under the MoU, UDST and NTUA will collaborate on various initiatives, including joint research, academic exchanges, and the development of technical, professional, and customized training programs. The collaboration also promotes the exchange of expertise in education, training, and development to foster innovation and lifelong learning.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, and Professor Ioannis K. Chatjigeorgiou, Rector of NTUA, during a ceremony held in Athens. The partnership brings together two academic institutions committed to excellence, combining deep industry knowledge, academic expertise, and technological capabilities to create new opportunities for students, faculty, and the broader community.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, highlighted the importance of the partnership:

"This MoU marks a new milestone in UDST’s international collaboration strategy. It reflects our commitment to keeping pace with global advancements in science and technology, and to preparing our students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an ever-evolving world. Together with NTUA, we aim to create a future-proof educational experience that benefits not just our institutions, but our wider communities."

Professor Ioannis K. Chatjigeorgiou, Rector of NTUA, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration:

"We are pleased to be collaborating with the University of Doha for Science and Technology. Through this partnership, we seek to empower future generations with the skills and technical expertise required to lead, innovate and support economic development."

This MoU strengthens UDST’s position as a leading institution in applied education and reinforces its dedication to building strategic partnerships that advance knowledge, research, and development worldwide.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

