Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), is set to host the Second Winter School in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Software Engineering (SE) in January 2026. Building on the resounding success of last year’s inaugural edition, this year’s program promises to deliver an even richer learning applied experience, attracting participants from Qatar and beyond.

The first Winter School brought together a distinguished group of scholars, researchers, and students, and featured over 15 expert-led sessions. According to participant feedback, 94% of attendees rated the program as highly relevant to their professional and academic development, while 90% expressed interest in attending future editions.

The upcoming Winter School will continue to provide a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange through lectures, hands-on workshops, and panel discussions. Sessions will address advanced topics including AI-driven industrial automation, responsible AI-driven software engineering, multimodal models, Large Language Models (LLMs) agents, and AI privacy risks and mitigations.

Dr. Zakaria Maamar, Dean of the College of Computing and Information Technology at UDST, emphasized the significance of the initiative:

"The Winter School reflects our commitment to advancing digital skills and fostering innovation in Qatar and the region. By empowering students, researchers, and professionals with the latest competencies and knowledge in AI and software engineering, we are building the foundations for a tech-driven ecosystem that nurtures Qatar’s digital transformation and National Vision 2030."

From the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Ms. Duha Al-Buhendi, Director of the Digital Society and Digital Competencies Department, highlighted the value of the partnership:

“The second edition of the Winter School in Artificial Intelligence and Software Engineering reflects the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s commitment to strengthening Qatar’s digital competencies. Our priority is to empower national talent with advanced skills and to bridge academic outcomes with the evolving needs of the digital industry, thereby supporting the country’s digital transformation journey and advancing the goals of the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.”

The Winter School positions UDST as a hub for applied research and advanced training in digital technologies, reinforcing its leadership role in education, innovation, and community engagement.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

