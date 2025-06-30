Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology, in collaboration with Dolphin Energy, proudly hosted the “Zero Waste Hackathon,” a key milestone in UDST’s commitment to becoming a Zero Waste Campus by 2027. This student-centered competition brought together 23 shortlisted teams who pitched innovative waste management solutions, following an intensive bootcamp designed to unlock sustainable thinking and practical implementation.

Spearheaded by UDST’s College of Engineering and Technology, the initiative is rooted in the university’s broader mission to champion environmental responsibility, social impact, and real-world student engagement.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, emphasized the university’s long-term vision and said: “At UDST, sustainability is not a concept, it’s a lived practice. Our students are the heart of this transformation, and today they have demonstrated what it means to combine technical knowledge with purpose-driven innovation. We are proud to partner with industry leaders like Dolphin Energy, whose support is enabling us to turn bold ideas into real impact.”

The Zero Waste Initiative, officially launched in January 2025, received over 50 student project submissions. Following a rigorous selection process, 23 teams were chosen to compete in the Hackathon’s final stage, a Shark Tank-style pitch event that encouraged critical thinking and sustainable value extraction.

Dr. Awni Al-Otoom, Dean of the College of Engineering and Technology, noted: “This initiative reflects the essence of applied education. By combining our academic rigor with industry mentorship and student creativity, we are equipping future engineers with the mindset and tools to address pressing sustainability challenges starting from our campus.”

The Zero Waste Hackathon not only showcased the innovation and passion of UDST students but also reaffirmed the power of collaboration between academia and industry in addressing pressing environmental challenges. As UDST continues to implement the winning projects and leverage a culture of sustainability, the university reinforces its role as a national leader in applied research, environmental stewardship, and student empowerment.

