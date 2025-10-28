Advanced payment technologies, including AI-enabled optimizations, maximise acceptance rates and ensure fast, secure payments

Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments provider, has announced a new strategic partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc, the world’s leading digital mobility platform. The partnership will see Checkout.com provide acquiring and gateway services to Uber’s ridesharing and on-demand delivery platforms across multiple markets worldwide.

Uber chose Checkout.com for its unique ability to combine global coverage with local expertise in a number of key markets. With its deep enterprise expertise and digital-first approach, Checkout.com is well-suited to match Uber’s scale and support its expansion in the digital economy.



“Riders trust Uber to deliver a magical experience that just works, and that extends to how they pay," said Karl Hebert, VP of Global Commerce, Uber. “We rely on partners with reach and reliability as we continue to grow. Checkout.com’s enterprise expertise, global footprint, and digital-first approach give us confidence that their infrastructure can help us to continue to enhance the payments experience for riders and eaters worldwide.”



Through the partnership, Uber will leverage Checkout.com’s global and proprietary acquiring network, as well as advanced payment technologies designed to make transactions faster, safer, and more reliable. This includes Intelligent Acceptance, Checkout.com’s proprietary AI solution that uses real-time data from its global network to intelligently route transactions, reduce failures, and improve performance.



“This partnership with Uber is an important milestone for Checkout.com and another testament to the significant progress we are making in winning the global enterprise payments market,” said Guillaume Pousaz, Checkout.com CEO. “Helping to support the millions of transactions Uber processes daily requires payments infrastructure that is resilient, global, and continuously improving. We’re committed to delivering the digital payments performance that helps Uber continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital mobility.”



About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually.



We help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, reduce processing costs, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 19 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Alshaya Group, Botim, eBay, Dyson, Hunger Station, Instashop, Qlub, Majid Al Futtaim, Netflix, SHEIN, Sony and Tamara.

Checkout.com. Where the world checks out.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 6458 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

