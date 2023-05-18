Doha, Qatar: As a testament to its dedication to bolstering Qatar Vision 2030's focus on youth empowerment and engagement, Uber collaborated with Northwestern University in Qatar's strategic communication capstone course. The collaboration stems from Uber’s core belief in the role of education and the power of youth to shape our collective future, and the need for tangible opportunities to facilitate their growth and development.

The project challenged students to apply their knowledge in creative communications and offered them the opportunity to work on a comprehensive integrated marketing campaign spanning PR, social media, advertising, and event management to help develop a holistic understanding of how brands communicate. It was marked by strategy presentations, which were evaluated by an esteemed jury panel, including Northwestern Qatar faculty, alongside representatives from the communication directorate at Uber, and global communication consultancy network Weber Shandwick.

Norhen Ali, Head of MENA Communications at Uber, remarked: “The collaboration with Northwestern University in Qatar underscores our commitment to supporting education and empowering local youth, and this is just the first of many steps in our agenda. The project enriched students’ strategic communication skills, and fostered a fruitful exchange of ideas between Uber, and the emerging talents, solidifying our efforts to contribute to a talented future workforce.”

Ilhem Allagui, Professor of Strategic Communication at Northwestern University in Qatar and Strategic Communication Campaign Course Advisor, said: “As part of Northwestern Qatar’s strategic communication program, the students learn by doing. We are fortunate to have enthusiastic supporters like Uber and Weber Shandwick to supplement conceptual learning with professional experience and exchange unique and fresh insights. This year’s program has been an enlightening experience not just for our students, who have learned how to design and develop a 360-degree campaign as a real-life simulation, but also for our partners who engaged with our students’ fresh ideas and insights.”

