In light of ambitious goals for human capability development in the GCC, countries can build on existing momentum to enhance university rankings by focusing on (1) teaching quality, (2) research effect, (3) international outlook, and (4) industry engagement

Advancing human capital in the UAE will lead to enhancing the quality of education and research and aligning university curricula with the dynamic needs of the labour market.

UAE – The United Arab Emirates is witnessing a significant rise in global university rankings, as regional institutions strengthen their academic standing. According to the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2025, universities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman have climbed notably, reflecting strategic investments in education and research.

University rankings strongly influence student selection of higher education institutions. Indices like QS World University Rankings serve as global benchmarks for policymakers and government officials, supporting decisions on resource allocation, educational policies and programs, and funding.

A new Arthur D. Little (ADL) Viewpoint, ‘Enhancing University Rankings to Support Human Capital Development,’ analyzes the factors behind the transformation of higher education, revealing how GCC nations can leverage education reforms, research funding, and international collaborations to advance their universities.

The Viewpoint outlines 4 key pillars that impact university rankings: (1) teaching quality, (2) research effect, (3) international outlook, and (4) industry engagement. UAE has made significant progress in the past few years to enhance rankings of their universities globally, in line with their respective national strategies.

Yigit Saf, Principal at Arthur D. Little Middle East said "This year’s rankings confirm what we have long anticipated—UAE universities are rapidly gaining global recognition as a result of sustained investment in education, research, and international partnerships. The region’s focus on developing world-class institutions is not just about improving rankings but about building a knowledge-driven economy that can compete on a global scale."

The UAE continues to see steady progress. United Arab Emirates University advanced 29 places to 261st globally, reflecting the UAE’s research investments.

To sustain the positive momentum of improved university rankings, an indicator of the overall education landscape in the UAE, a focus on the four key pillars of teaching quality, research effect, international outlook, and industry engagement is required. Universities can improve teaching quality by enhancing faculty training and modernizing curricula to ensure students gain relevant skills. Expanding high-impact research also remains a priority, where institutions should advance interdisciplinary research and publications to improve their global influence. UAE can also broaden its international footprint by attracting world-class faculty, fostering student exchange programs, and forging academic partnerships to increase global integration. Industry engagement can be another critical driver, with universities strengthening corporate collaborations, patent development, and market-driven research initiatives to enhance graduates’ employability and national economic growth.

"To sustain this momentum, higher education institutes must understand their key gaps and strengths across the 4 strategic pillars, and design tailored strategies to enhance the quality of education in their countries and bridge the gaps between higher education and labour market needs,” said Amr Kazimi, Senior Manager at Arthur D. Little Middle East. “Investing in world-class faculty and fostering interdisciplinary innovation will be critical in ensuring that UAE universities not only climb the rankings but also become globally recognized knowledge hubs."

Looking at global success stories, Spain’s IE University (IEU) provides a strong example, having increased its global standing by creating an internationally diverse student and faculty body, supported by government-backed scholarships and simplified visa processes. In the realm of industry collaboration, Purdue University’s partnership with Rolls-Royce led to a restructured engineering curriculum that directly addressed employer needs, resulting in stronger industry-academic ties. Similarly, the National University of Singapore (NUS) established the Centre for Future-ready Graduates (CFG), which aligns students with career pathways through employer collaborations, internship programs, and direct industry engagement.

Research-driven universities also demonstrate the value of interdisciplinary collaboration and global impact. MIT’s research strategy has positioned it as a leader in research, emphasizing the role of high-impact publications and technology-driven innovation hubs. By adopting similar approaches and integrating industry-backed research initiatives, UAE universities can continue to advance in global rankings while strengthening their role as drivers of regional innovation.

