The initiative is part of GMG’s newly launched corporate social responsibility programme, GMG Cares.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GMG, a global well-being and retail conglomerate, has partnered with the UAE Food Bank, a non-profit charitable organisation under the umbrella of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), to provide surplus food from its supermarkets to underprivileged communities.

This initiative forms part of the GMG Cares programme, recently launched to reflect GMG’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of individuals and communities, contributing to a more sustainable and harmonious future.

The partnership agreement was signed by Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, and Manal Obaid Bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team at the UAE Food Bank, under Dubai Municipality, at a ceremony in Dubai.

Under the terms of the agreement, GMG will donate, preserve, and package surplus food in accordance with Dubai Municipality’s rigorous health and safety standards. The UAE Food Bank will serve as the vital conduit between GMG and charitable organisations, ensuring that food reaches those most in need. The initiative will launch at Géant in Dubai Hills Mall, with plans to roll out across all GMG supermarkets.

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman & CEO of GMG, said, "We are proud to partner with the UAE Food Bank to combat food waste and support underprivileged communities. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our GMG Cares programme, which focuses on making a positive impact on the planet, community, and people. By working together, we can create a more sustainable and equitable future for all."

Manal Obaid Bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team of the UAE Food Bank, said, “At the UAE Food Bank, we believe that strong partnerships are essential to achieving a hunger-free and sustainable future. Our collaboration with GMG reflects this belief, significantly expanding our reach and impact. Together, we will ensure that nutritious meals reach those in need, reduce food waste, and inspire positive change both locally and globally. As we look to the future, we invite other partners to join us in creating lasting change.”

The GMG Cares programme is built around three core pillars—planet, community, and people—reflecting the company’s corporate social responsibility agenda and commitment to positively impacting the environment, society, and governance. The initiative also aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and supports the UAE’s sustainability objectives.

This partnership with the UAE Food Bank is the latest of many GMG Cares initiatives aimed at supporting communities in need. During Ramadan 2024, GMG underscored its commitment to social responsibility by donating 2,320 meals and food boxes, benefitting over 3,000 underprivileged individuals in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia. This was made possible by the contributions of 300 GMG employees, who volunteered a total of 540 hours.

About GMG

GMG is a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and homegrown brands across sports, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors. Its vision is to inspire people to win in ways that make the world better. GMG's investments span across five key verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Everyday Goods, GMG Health and Beauty, GMG Properties, and GMG Logistics.

In line with its 'farm-to-fork' vision, GMG covers the entire food consumption chain with its state-of-the-art food manufacturing facilities, expanding food retail network, and distribution of popular international brands. The company entered the food retail industry by acquiring Géant operations in April 2022. In February 2023, GMG acquired aswaaq LLC, including its companies operating in retail, trading, and properties, positioning the group as one of the UAE's largest community mall operators.

Under the ownership and management of the Baker family for over 47 years, GMG is a valued partner of choice for the world's most successful and respected brands in the well-being sector. Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands across 15 countries. These include notable homegrown brands such as Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Supercare Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Klassic, and international brands like Nike, Columbia, Converse, Timberland, Vans, Mama Sita's, and McCain.

