United Arab Emirates: The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved a new housing approval package for citizens valued at AED 1.682 billion. The package includes 2,160 decisions for beneficiaries of housing assistance in June 2024 under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program.

The Cabinet also approved the launch of the "Manzili" bundle for beneficiaries of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program. This bundle offers 18 housing services to citizens through collaboration with 24 federal and local government entities, simplifying the customer journey and the required documents by reducing the involved entities from 11 to 1 and the documents from 10 to 2. The procedures are reduced from 14 to 3 steps, and the service fields from 32 to 5.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: "We approved during the Cabinet meeting, 2,160 new housing decisions for citizens under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program valued at AED 1.68 billion. We also approved a project to simplify and reduce procedures within the program in collaboration with 24 government entities. This will streamline the process, reducing the number of required documents for housing loan approval from 10 to 2. We thank the teams working tirelessly to eliminate bureaucracy, re-engineer all government procedures, simplify them, and ease the lives of our citizens."

These decisions coincide with the upcoming Eid Al-Adha and aim to achieve social stability. They align with the UAE's ongoing policies of support and empowerment, ensuring a dignified life and suitable housing for all citizens. Additionally, the "Manzili" bundle enhances the quality of digital government services, ensuring speedy delivery and simplified procedures for citizens.

"Manzili": A Comprehensive Housing Services Bundle

The launch of the "Manzili" bundle aligns with the objectives of the upcoming phase, which includes eliminating 2,000 government procedures within a year, reducing the time needed to complete government services by 50%, and re-engineering them to offer a new generation of proactive integrated services, making the UAE government the best globally.

The "Manzili" bundle offers 18 housing services in collaboration with 24 federal and local government entities, simplifying the customer journey and required documents. This involves dealing with one entity instead of 11, reducing the documents from 10 to 2, and procedures from 14 to 3. The service fields are reduced from 32 to 5.

Supporting Digital Transformation Goals

His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stated: "The bundle supports the goals of advancing digital transformation and adopting technological solutions in designing future services. This ensures the achievement of national objectives and strategies by providing integrated digital services, improving the lives of community members, and delivering leading services that enhance the happiness of citizens and facilitate their transactions.

His Excellency Eng. Mohamed Al Mansouri, Director General of Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, explained that the bundle embodies the UAE's commitment to accelerating the achievement of national housing objectives under the 'We the UAE 2031' vision. It highlights the UAE's commitment to achieving sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.

Housing Approvals Package Enhances Family Stability

The housing package, valued at One billion 682 million and 59 thousand dirhams, includes 437 housing decisions worth AED 297.65 million, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to complete all previous housing grant requests through the President's initiatives with a total amount of AED 2.3 billion. It also includes 1,654 housing financing decisions worth AED 1,301,609,308 as part of the new housing policy plan in collaboration with national banks and financial institutions. It also includes 69 government housing decisions worth AED 82.8 million.