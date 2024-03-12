Dubai, UAE – Phoenix Group PLC, the region's first listed blockchain and tech conglomerate, was recently named “Bitcoin Mining Company of the Year” at the Entrepreneur E-Business Awards ceremony, a production of BNC Publishing.

Held on March 8, 2024, at the Habtoor Palace in Dubai, the event recognized digital businesses, startups and SMEs leading the e-business landscape in the region. Sponsored by Entertainment Middle East, the event gathered some of the region's most influential players from the e-business sector.

Phoenix Group aims to empower the digital era through efficient, innovative, and sustainable crypto-mining solutions. The group recently began trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) following a $370 million capital raise during our initial public offering that was 33 times oversubscribed, demonstrating significant retail and professional investor interest.

Sharing the sentiment Mr. Munaf Ali, Co-founder & Group Managing Director added “This award is not solely a recognition of our brand; it is a celebration of our shared vision, diligent teamwork, and unwavering dedication. Phoenix Group intends to empower individuals and businesses by utilising blockchain and cryptocurrency, thereby providing innovative avenues for monetization. This approach disrupts traditional ways of doing business, fosters increased blockchain and digital currency adoption, and aligns with the region's vision.”

Elated at the occasion Mr. Seyed Mohammad Alizadehfard (Bijan), Co-founder & Group CEO said “I am grateful to Entrepreneur Middle East for honoring us at the E-Business Awards 2024 ceremony and are proud to have won the award Crypto Mining Company of the Year. I strongly believe that our exceptional team at Phoenix Group is the driving force behind every milestone we achieve. They enable continuous innovation and growth, propelling us forward. At Phoenix Group, we share the UAE government's vision of diversifying the economy, moving beyond traditional sectors, and reinforcing the country's ambition to be a global tech and innovation hub.”

Phoenix Group is at the forefront of the blockchain, crypto, and tech revolution, driving innovation to new heights.

