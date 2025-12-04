Twist, a fast-growing digital entertainment platform in MENA, has renewed its partnership with Tuned Global, the leading B2B music technology platform, for another three years. This collaboration powers the next phase of Twist Music, building on its success in Egypt and enabling expansion into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Twist maintains a strong alliance with e& — one of the largest telecom operators in the Middle East and Africa — offering seamless bundled music experiences to its customer base while also serving the wider market with hassle-free music access.

As a key part of the Egyptian digital lifestyle portfolio, Twist plays a strategic role in delivering engaging entertainment experiences to millions of users. With this renewed partnership, Twist aims to broaden its regional footprint and strengthen its music streaming capabilities through Tuned Global’s robust technology infrastructure.

The Twist Music app — already downloaded [3 million times] — is available with special privileges to e& users over mobile plans or through standalone subscription at a very competitive price addressing the whole market. It provides users with an extensive catalogue of Arabic and international music, featuring content from major labels and leading independents like Believe, powered by Tuned Global’s content management and rights solutions.

Ahmed Yehia, CEO of Fintech & Digital Lifestyle at e& Egypt, said:

“Through our support of the renewed Twist partnership with Tuned Global, we’ve fast-tracked the development of Twist Music and expanded into exciting new markets. This renewed collaboration ensures we continue to deliver a world-class platform that blends international catalogue depth with the local content our customers love.”

Con Raso, Managing Director of Tuned Global, added:

“We’re proud to support Twist in enhancing its music offering and driving regional growth. Our technology enables entertainment platforms like Twist to focus on user experience, while we deliver the infrastructure and innovation behind a scalable and future-ready music service.”

About Twist Music

Launched in 2022, Twist Music combines all commercial music tastes in a culturally aware, ad-free streaming experience. Tuned Global’s algorithms ensure users receive personalized recommendations that reflect local tastes and values.

Premium features include offline listening, podcasts, broadcast radio, lyrics, Car-play and Echo for sound recognition, tapping into users' engaging features like loyalty coins and twist starts program supporting young talents — all delivered via Tuned Global’s turnkey platform.

In 2022, Twist overhauled its backend using Tuned Global’s 500+ advanced APIs, enabling faster development, greater platform stability, and new features like Arabic search and improved metadata pipelines for local content. The result is a more seamless and responsive user experience tailored to regional audiences.

Twist Music sits within the digital entertainment ecosystem, which brings together music, VOD, gaming, and sports under one umbrella. By bundling content with telecom services, Twist offers users more value while giving e& a strong competitive advantage in the regional market.

Looking ahead, Twist is exploring new innovations with Tuned Global, including programmatic radio, AutoMix for seamless playlist transitions and AI recommendation tools for advanced personalized music experience.

About Tuned Global

Tuned Global is the leading data-driven cloud and software platform that empowers businesses to integrate commercial music into their apps or launch complete streaming experiences using advanced APIs, real-time analytics, licensing solutions, and customisable white-label apps.

Our turnkey solutions for music, audio, and video — coupled with a broad ecosystem of third-party music tech integrations — make us the most comprehensive platform for powering any digital music project. We streamline complexities in licensing, rights management, and content delivery, enabling rapid innovation and bringing new ideas to life.

Tuned Global has extensive experience supporting telecom operators and MVNOs worldwide, including True Digital Group in Thailand, Tusass in Greenland, and Gabb in the US. Telcos choose Tuned Global’s cloud music platform because it allows them to launch innovative branded music experiences quickly, at a fraction of the cost of owning the whole infrastructure, while integrating seamlessly with billing and bundling systems. This enables operators to focus on their core business and customer engagement while relying on Tuned Global’s music industry expertise to deliver a scalable, rights-compliant and future-ready music service.

Since 2011, we’ve supported 40+ companies in 70+ countries — across telecom, fitness, media, aviation, and more — to deliver innovative music experiences faster and more cost-effectively. For more information, visit www.tunedglobal.com.