The Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission (TVSDC) has signed a partnership agreement with Jordan Aircraft Maintenance Limited (Joramco) on Sunday, September 1st, in the presence of Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie, and Chief People and Performance Officer, Hana Ibsais. This collaboration aims to advance vocational training for both parties. and provide new opportunities for young Jordanians in the field of commercial aircraft maintenance.

Under this agreement, the TVSDC will support the training of a number of students at Joramco Academy. This academy specializes in commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), enabling them to benefit from a comprehensive four-year program in Aircraft Maintenance for Technicians.

Dr. Raghda Al-Faouri, President of TVSDC, described the agreement as a significant leap towards expanding opportunities for the Kingdom’s youth. She further highlighted the strategic goals of developing the skills of talented and creative youth and enhancing their capabilities in highly demanded roles locally, regionally and internationally. This is in alignment with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, who are strong advocates for vocational and technical education.

The program will benefit 25 ambitious talents with job opportunities for a 12-month period. Eligibility criteria require the students to be Jordanian, at least 17 years old, fluent in English, not a social security subscriber, have successfully passed the General Secondary Certificate Examinations (Tawjihi), have enthusiasm for the aviation field, and financial need to cover tuition fees.

Dr. Al-Faouri also provided an overview of TVSDC’s establishment, key tasks and notable achievements. She outlined the Commission’s strategy and its responsibilities, including issuing training licenses, conducting professional tests, granting practice licenses, training and classifying trainers, accrediting training providers based on professional standards, and partnering with the private sector through sector skills councils, among other duties.

Joramco’s contributions to the aircraft MRO sector were praised by Dr. Al-Faouri, who commended the company’s commitment to collaboration and its role in creating new opportunities for Jordanian youth.

Fraser Currie, CEO of Joramco, underscored the company’s commitment to align its efforts with national institutions in order to spread awareness about the Aircraft Maintenance Program. He noted the sector’s significant potential, stable career prospects, and its crucial role in the economy.

Currie acknowledged TVSDC’s pivotal role in enabling companies and institutions in Jordan to implement well-organized and specialized training programs to develop the skills of the youth in dynamic fields and prepare them to join the labor market.

It is worth noting that this training opportunity is open to Jordanian talents across all governorates of the Kingdom.

About The Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission:

The Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission (TVSDC) was established in 2019 in accordance with Article 31 of the Jordanian Constitution, and Law No. (9) of 2019: The Technical and Vocational Skills Development Law. This legislation aligns with the recommendations of The National Strategy for Human Resources Development, specifically aimed at establishing clear organizational structures to improve sector governance and ensure effective accountability.

Under this law, the TVSDC Council is led by the Minister of Labor and constitutes the membership of the Minister of Education, Minister of Higher Education, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Labor, the Chairman of the Higher Education Accreditation Commission, a representative from the Crown Prince Foundation, representatives from the private sector, as well as the tourism, industrial, commercial, construction, communications, and health sectors.

The Council is responsible for proposing draft laws and regulations related to the sector, fostering collaboration between local institutions and entities concerned with employment and vocational and technical training, and their Arab, regional, and international counterparts, approving plans, programs and agreements, among other responsibilities.

About Joramco:

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the; Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

