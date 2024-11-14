Turpal, the innovative SaaS platform helping travel companies to sell tours, activities & attractions through its end-to-end solution, is proud to announce its selection as one of PhocusWire’s Hot 25 Travel Startups for 2025. This recognition celebrates Turpal’s significant contributions to the travel industry through cutting-edge technology and customer-focused solutions.

PhocusWire, a globally renowned authority in travel and tourism innovation, identifies the most promising startups shaping the future of the industry. Being part of the 2025 Hot 25 Travel Startups reflects Turpal’s relentless commitment to driving transformation and delivering value to travel professionals worldwide. Many of the companies nominated in previous years have gone on to become unicorns and highly successful scale-ups.

“We are honored to be included in this prestigious list by PhocusWire. This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to revolutionizing the travel industry with tools that empower businesses and elevate customer experiences.” said Farshid Rahimkhani & Cesar Zurita, founders of Turpal.

As Turpal continues to grow, now with customers in more than 10 countries, its mission remains clear: to empower travel professionals with tools that help them deliver exceptional services and stay ahead in a competitive market.

About Turpal

Turpal is a B2B SaaS platform transforming the travel industry by offering innovative solutions for in-destination experiences and website creation. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Turpal is committed to empowering travel businesses with cutting-edge tools that streamline operations and enhance customer engagement.

About Phocuswire

PhocusWire is a US-based leading global resource for travel industry news, analysis, and trends, with a focus on technology and innovation. Backed by Phocuswright, it serves as a trusted platform for industry professionals shaping the future of travel.