Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Turkish Airlines, the globally renowned aviation provider, announced a 19.4% higher passenger capacity in terms of available seat kilometers compared to that of December 2022, reaching 6.1 million. The number of passengers carried by Turkish Airlines also increased compared to December 2022, going up by 10.1% and international load factor was 80% while domestic load factor was 78.5%, with a total load factor of 79.8%.

Overall traffic results for December 2023 all demonstrated an increase compared to the same month in 2022 – the number of international passengers traveling to global destinations increased by 19%, reaching 2.6 million, while cargo and mail carried by Turkish Airlines went from 137.9 thousand tons to 159.7 thousand tons, equating to an increase of 15.8%. Additionally, the available seat kilometers (ASK), increased by 19.4% to 19.8 billion, from 16.6 billion in December 2023 for the same period in 2022.

In terms of traffic results for the period of January to December 2023, the total number of passengers increased by 16.1% to reach 83.4 million passengers compared to the same period in 2022.

Almost all other figures also increased compared to last year - the number of international-to-international passengers carried increased by 27.1% to 29.8 million from 23.4 million in the same period of 2022, total load factor increased by 1.9 points to 82.6% compared to the same period in 2022, with international load factor amounting to 82.4% and domestic load factor 84.3%.

Additionally, available seat kilometers (ASK) increased in 2023 by 16.4% to 234.8 billion from 201.8 billion for the same period in 2022.

Cargo and mail carried during this period slightly decreased compared to 2022, going from 1.68 million tons to 1.66 million.

By the end of December 2023, the number of aircraft in the fleet amounted up to 440.

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee at Turkish Airlines, commented on the performance: “2023 was a year of unprecedented performance numbers at Turkish Airlines. We are pleased with the exceptional results for December 2023, underscoring Turkish Airlines' continued growth and resilience in the aviation sector. Entering 2024 on a positive note, our overall traffic results in 2023, including the remarkable growth in international passengers and cargo carried, reinforce Turkish Airlines' commitment to excellence. We look forward to further building on this success and continuing to connect millions of passengers worldwide with seamless and exceptional travel experiences in the coming year.”

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 437 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 345 worldwide destinations as 292 international and 53 domestics in 129 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

