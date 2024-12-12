Dubai, UAE – TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest global flagship store at Dubai Mall, one of the world’s premier shopping destinations. Now the largest TUMI retail expression in the Middle East, this global flagship exemplifies the brand’s innovative approach to design and dedication to performance luxury.

The newly expanded 1,646 square foot TUMI store boasts a state-of-the-art design, featuring a parametric exterior that captures the brand’s essence of travel and movement. With sleek metal facets arranged in a dynamic wave pattern, the store’s façade offers an ever-changing visual experience, creating a standout moment in the bustling Dubai Mall. The use of an iridescent flake effect, supported by a polycarbonate structure, gives the impression that the design elements are floating, evoking a sense of fluidity and innovation.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our new flagship store in Dubai, where we've incorporated dynamic architectural details and materials inspired by our TUMI products” said Victor Sanz, TUMI Creative Director. “We’re continually pushing the boundaries of our brand to elevate the experience for our customers—not only through our products but also through the immersive moments they encounter when shopping with us. Our goal is to inspire with concepts that highlight our innovation in design and materials, bringing these elements to life at the intersection of travel, fashion, function, and architecture”.

Inside, customers will experience TUMI’s pioneering "Manifest Concept" visual expression, with a custom video wall that stretches from the store’s entry and throughout the space – a global first for the brand. The luxurious interior features elevated flooring, stainless steel finishes, and a circular seating area that offers a gallery-inspired shopping atmosphere.

The TUMI Dubai Mall flagship will offer premium monogramming services, the only location in Dubai to provide this personalized touch, providing customers with the perfect gifting opportunities across the brand’s wide product offering.

Fans of the brand can explore the latest collections and experience a range of TUMI’s best-in-class travel and luggage, business cases, outerwear, and accessories for men and women. On display include iconic TUMI collections such as 19 Degree, Alpha Bravo, and Voyageur.

"Dubai has long been a destination for luxury and innovation, and we are delighted to unveil our reimagined flagship store at The Dubai Mall,” said TUMI’s president, Andrew Dawson. “We are excited to continue evolving and elevating the brands travel lifestyle experience for TUMI travellers with this reopening. From its dynamic, state-of-the-art façade entering into the immersive interior, this store offers a unique experience for our consumer.”

Store Information

Visit us at TUMI - Dubai Mall

Financial Center Road

Downtown Dubai

Sun - Wed: 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Thu - Sat: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2024 Tumi, Inc.

For Media Enquiries, please contact:

Zina Hachem | zina.hachem@redhavasme.com