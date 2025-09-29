Dubai, UAE: Yazle MENA powered by Napptix, today announced a strategic partnership with Trophèe, the fast-growing Game-Commerce company to unlock one of the region’s most exciting new opportunities at the intersection of advertising, gaming and digital commerce.

This alliance is set to transform how brands engage with millions of gamers across the GCC, by introducing seamless, commerce-driven experiences inside games—blending gaming entertainment with embedded shoppable moments that deliver measurable ROI & impact for advertisers and added value for players.

The GCC gaming market is projected to surpass $6 billion by 2027, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the charge as global gaming hubs. With over 65% of the region’s population under 35 and among the highest smartphone penetration rates in the world, the opportunity for brands to build authentic, scalable connections with gaming audiences has never been greater.

Jamie Atherton, Managing Director of Yazle MENA, said: "Yazle MENA’s leadership in Gaming media, regional network and brand partnerships coupled with Trophèe’s commerce-first gaming ecosystem, offers brands and agencies a new way to move beyond standard awareness metrics into performance-driven, shoppable advertising formats inside games."

Mritunjay Srivastava, CTO of Trophèe, further added on opportunity & partnership: “Gaming has evolved from a side pastime into a mainstream digital channel and a powerful new hub for commerce. The partnership with Yazle MENA is set to redefine how global brands authentically connect with gamers in the GCC region—seamlessly integrating immersive real-world retail, brand engagement and high-quality dynamic ad experiences within gameplay. It also opens the door for game developers and publishers with a powerful alternate monetization channel that boosts ARPU, eCPM and player engagement, all while preserving the core joy of gaming. Together, we are shaping the future of advertising with Gaming Commerce—where every play becomes an opportunity to shop, engage, and connect.”

Saurabh Mehta, Co-Founder of Yazle MENA & Napptix concluded saying “This marks a significant step in our vision to innovate how brands engage with gamers. We are ready to deliver the next wave of engagement— where brand storytelling directly translates into commerce and long-term consumer value.”

About Yazle MENA powered by Napptix

Yazle MENA, recently acquired by Napptix, is a Dubai-headquartered advertising-technology company specializing in Gaming 360° solutions. The company’s platform spans immersive in-game placements, On Game Video ads, Esports integration, China inventory and performance marketing, enabling brands to reach and measure gamer audiences with precision and brand safety. It focuses on driving next-generation advertising experiences that connect brands with audiences through innovation, creativity and performance-driven strategies.

About Trophèe

“Trophèe is the world’s first GameCommerce company, creating a connected ecosystem that seamlessly blends gaming with real-world shopping. Powered by patented technology, Trophèe is building a new advertising category that goes beyond awareness and viewability—enabling brands to engage meaningfully with gaming audiences while boosting monetization and player engagement for game developers and publishers.”