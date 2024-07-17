Dubai, UAE: In a groundbreaking move towards sustainable transportation in the MENA region, Tron Energy Technology Corporation and MAP-Tron-E have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint venture dedicated to the development and manufacturing of electric vehicle (EV) buses. The MoU was signed at a formal event, last night, by Richard Huang, CEO of Tron Energy Technology Corporation, and Akshay Aggarwal, Director of MAP-Tron-E, marking a significant milestone in the UAE’s journey towards sustainability and reduced carbon emissions.

This partnership aims to bring cutting-edge EV bus technology to the UAE, aligning with the nation’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The joint venture will focus on the manufacturing of electric buses across the MENA region, becoming one of the first manufacturers of electric buses in the UAE. The joint venture will also develop sustainable charging infrastructure to support faster adoption and easier use of the EV buses. This initiative is expected to revolutionize the regional transportation sector, promoting eco-friendly and efficient transit solutions.

The MoU signing event took place on July 16, 2024, in Dubai, underscoring the collaboration between two industry leaders in EV technology. This event showcased the shared vision of Tron Energy Technology Corporation and MAP-Tron-E to drive innovation and sustainability in the transportation industry.

Richard Huang, CEO of Tron Energy Technology Corporation opened the event by stating: “We would like to start by expressing our deepest gratitude to the visionary leaders of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. We are committed to supporting their vision and fulfilling their dream of achieving net carbon zero.”

Akshay Aggarwal, Director of MAP-Tron-E added: “We are delighted to announce our board of directors today and warmly welcome Misters Anil Aggarwal, Amit Kumar Garg, Prabhakaran S., Pankaj Kaul, Chintan Sareen and Sunil Mohan Solanki.”

The project is set to begin ground testing with buses in the UAE by the end of Q3 2024, followed by the commencement of manufacturing in Q1 2025. The initial phases will involve rigorous testing to ensure the highest standards of safety and efficiency for the electric buses. Once approved, the venture will proceed with full-scale manufacturing and distribution across the MENA region.