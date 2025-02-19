Saudi Arabia – TrinaTracker, a global leader in smart solar tracking solutions and a subsidiary of Trinasolar Co. Ltd (SHA: 688599), has announced the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, set to begin operations in Q1 2025. The facility, Trina Tracker for Renewable Energy, represents a key milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to localization and enhancing its distribution and service capabilities in the MEA region.

The factory is part of a land-lease agreement with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON). Located in the 3rd Industrial City in Jeddah, the facility will have an annual production capacity of 3GW, specializing in the manufacturing of TrinaTracker’s Vanguard series of solar trackers and smart control systems. This will mark TrinaTracker’s fourth manufacturing plant, joining its existing operations in China, Spain, and Brazil.

Saudi Arabia’s solar market is projected to reach USD 125.2 billion by 2033, reflecting the country’s rapid expansion in renewable energy. The establishment of TrinaTracker’s new factory aligns with this growth, reinforcing its commitment to localization and innovation in the region.

Vincent Wu, Global Sales Vice President and MEA MU Head at Trinasolar, stated: "The establishment of our new TrinaTracker factory in Saudi Arabia is a strategic step in advancing our localization efforts and reinforcing our commitment to sustainable energy solutions. By enhancing our local presence, we are improving service capabilities, increasing delivery efficiency, and ensuring that customers in the region have access to innovative, high-quality solar tracking solutions. This initiative supports Saudi Vision 2030 by contributing to the country’s efforts to diversify its energy mix, create local jobs, and drive growth in the renewable energy sector. Ultimately, it contributes to long-term energy sustainability and strengthens both the Kingdom’s and the broader region's energy resilience."

As part of its commitment to sustainability, the factory will operate with zero pollutant emissions during the production process, further supporting the region’s clean energy transition. TrinaTracker’s smart solar tracking solutions are specifically designed to optimize energy generation in the challenging weather conditions common in Saudi Arabia and the region, such as sand, strong winds, and high temperatures. Leveraging real-world data from global projects, the TrinaTracker smart control system enhances energy yield by 8% annually, significantly boosting the internal rate of return (IRR) for solar project owners.

In line with Trinasolar’s broader strategy to enhance regional service, the factory will also ensure faster delivery, improved technical support, and comprehensive pre-sales and after-sales services. A dedicated service team will provide training programs and on-site support, reinforcing Trinasolar’s commitment to its partners and clients. This initiative will further strengthen TrinaTracker’s global footprint and expand its presence in the region and beyond.

The establishment of the factory is part of Trinasolar’s broader commitment to supporting the Middle East’s transition to renewable energy. One of the notable projects contributing to this vision is the Abydos Battery Energy Storage Project in Aswan, Egypt, in partnership with AMEA Power. The project recently reached a significant milestone with the successful completion of the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) at Trina Storage’s Super-Factory in Chu Zhou, China, last month. The first shipment of the Elementa 2 system is scheduled to depart the port on February 19, 2025, marking an important step in advancing the region’s energy transformation.

By expanding local manufacturing, optimizing energy solutions, and reinforcing strategic partnerships, Trinasolar is playing a pivotal role in supporting the region’s energy goals. These efforts are enhancing energy security, boosting sustainability, and driving economic growth, all of which contribute directly to the Middle East's broader vision of a clean, diversified energy future.

About Trinasolar

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

