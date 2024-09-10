Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, recently announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA to enhance the security of AI-driven private data centers across regional and global markets. This collaboration is a key part of Trend Micro's broader initiative to advance AI implementation for enterprises and governments, marking a significant step forward in securing AI technologies. By integrating NVIDIA NIM microservices into Trend Micro’s Vision One™ Sovereign Private Cloud—a key component of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform—this solution enables organizations to harness AI's transformative potential while maintaining robust security and long-term business resilience.

As organizations navigate the complexities of adopting generative AI, minimizing risks at every level is critical. Trend Micro is focused on understanding infrastructure changes, user behaviors, and operational needs to protect data against both known and unknown risks at every stage of adoption in this new technological era. Recognizing this, Trend Micro and NVIDIA are jointly developing strategies to ensure the secure and sustainable integration of AI technologies. By focusing on strategic foresight and avoiding the risks associated with shortsighted implementations, such as misconfigurations and data breaches, this partnership empowers organizations to fully harness AI’s benefits without compromising operational integrity.

“With AI adoption in the Middle East projected to contribute over $320 billion to the region's economy by 2030, securing these technologies is no longer optional but essential,” said Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, Regional Vice President and Managing Director, MMEA, Trend Micro. “With the integration of NVIDIA NIM microservices into our Trend Vision One™ Sovereign Private Cloud, we are setting a new standard for AI security. This initiative not only fortifies our customers defenses but also empowers them to harness the full potential of AI with unparalleled confidence. Our commitment is to lead the industry in delivering innovative, resilient solutions and driving forward the future of secure AI technology”.

The collaboration between Trend Micro and NVIDIA encompasses NVIDIA AI Enterprise, NVIDIA NIM microservices, and the NVIDIA Morpheus cybersecurity framework. This suite of solutions addresses the urgent needs of enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure organizations seeking reliable partners for AI implementation and operations. Trend Vision One Companion, an AI assistant powered by NVIDIA NIM microservices and accelerated computing, delivers proactive threat detection, rapid response, and sensitive data protection, even in isolated environments, thereby enhancing productivity and response efficiency.

Furthermore, Trend Vision One customers leveraging NVIDIA Morpheus experience advanced extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities, enabling superior processing and classification of extensive data volumes for quicker threat detection and anomaly identification. This approach reduces noise and builds detailed behavioral fingerprints, allowing analysts to focus on critical events. Additionally, organizations with stringent data sovereignty requirements, such as governments and critical infrastructure entities, can safely deploy AI with Trend Vision One’s Sovereign and Private Cloud integration, facilitated by NVIDIA NIM microservices, ensuring security without sacrificing control.

This strategic partnership between Trend Micro and NVIDIA represents a pivotal advancement in the security landscape, providing organizations with the tools needed to navigate the complexities of AI technology while maintaining robust security and operational resilience.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

