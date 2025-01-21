Dubai – TPConnects Technologies, a leading IATA-certified global travel aggregator and distribution technology company, today announced the successful implementation of New Distribution Capability (NDC) content and servicing capabilities for Air France and KLM on its Iris platform. This strategic step enhances the distribution capabilities for one of Europe's largest airline groups while expanding TPConnects' robust airline partnerships.

TPConnects Technologies is one of the leading aggregators, with a worldwide customer footprint for Iris. Travel agencies using Iris can access Airlines' NDC content alongside traditional EDIFACT, LCC, and aggregator content, providing a single interface for all airline bookings. Iris enables seamless shopping and servicing of air content and ensures that travel sellers can offer the best available fares and products to their clients.

This announced Air France and KLM NDC integration enables travel sellers using Iris to access an expanded range of Air France and KLM’s content and services via NDC.

Key features of the integration include:

Access to all fare families seats or baggage extra options, services such as special meal and innovative offers like Dynamic Seat Bundles

Live availability and real-time pricing guaranteed from booking until issuance

Seamless booking and servicing capabilities like itinerary changes before/after payment

"Adding Air France and KLM's NDC content to Iris demonstrates our commitment to providing comprehensive airline content," commented Giuseppe Candela, VP – Global Sales at TPConnects Technologies. "This integration brings one of Europe's premier airline groups to our platform, enhancing our offering for travel sellers worldwide."

"This new integration of services with TPConnects represents a valuable step in our NDC distribution strategy," said Hichame Lahkim Bennani, Commercial Director, Air France – KLM India and Middle East "By integrating with the Iris platform, we're expanding our reach while ensuring travel sellers can access our extended range of products and services through modern distribution technology."

Iris includes NDC content from prominent carriers worldwide and enables it to address travel sellers' needs in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Travel sellers can benefit from enhanced retailing capabilities, access to rich content, and end-to-end servicing options directly through Iris.

About TPConnects

TPConnects Technologies is an IATA-certified, global travel content aggregation and distribution technology company. TPConnects provides modern air retailing products that transform content distribution for airlines and travel sellers, through swift, seamless, and smart solutions. TPConnects help travel industry players streamline their operations, increase revenue, and enhance customer experience.

TPConnects is granted Airline Retailing Maturity status under International Air Transport Association (IATA) Airline Retailing Maturity (ARM) programme. TPConnects has also received IATA ONE Order Certification and IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) Certification.

