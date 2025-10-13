Cairo – Toyota Egypt Group has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with the Spanish VT Batteries SL, the exclusive global distributor of British Girling batteries — renowned for their high quality and international recognition. Under this agreement, Toyota Egypt will become the exclusive distributor of the brand in the Egyptian market. This step reflects the company’s commitment to delivering the latest global solutions to its customers and strengthening its leading position in Egypt’s after-sales market.

This partnership marks the official launch of British Girling batteries in the Egyptian market through Toyota Egypt’s nationwide service network, which includes authorized service centers and sales outlets. Girling is a historic British brand with over 80 years of legacy, known for its quality and reliability. It has distinguished itself as a leading global brand for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) batteries, ensuring high-performance products for Egyptian customers, backed by reliable after-sales service.

On this occasion, Mr. Ahmed Monsef, CEO of Toyota Egypt Group, commented: “We take pride in this partnership which reaffirms our ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet global standards for our customers in the Egyptian market. The launch of British Girling batteries represents a valuable addition to our existing after-sales ecosystem, underlining the confidence that major international brands place in Toyota Egypt’s ability to deliver real value to Egyptian consumers.”

For its part, VT Batteries expressed its anticipation of strengthening the presence of the British Girling brand in Egypt through this partnership with Toyota Egypt Group, as part of a strategy to expand into African markets in the coming period.

This milestone solidifies Toyota Egypt’s position as a key partner in the automotive and after-sales sector in Egypt. Over its history, the group has built a vast network of service centers and authorized distributors, while also introducing the latest models and innovative solutions to meet customer needs and keep pace with global market trends.

-Ends-



About Toyota Egypt Group:

Toyota Egypt Group, established in 1979, takes pride in its more than 45 years of experience in the Egyptian automotive market. Throughout this period, the Group has continued to grow and evolve, cementing its position as one of the leading companies in Egypt’s automotive sector and providing employment opportunities for over 1,000 workers and employees. Toyota Egypt Group is the exclusive distributor of Toyota and Lexus in Egypt, offering its customers a comprehensive range of services through an extensive network of branches and authorized dealers. These include new car sales, after-sales services, genuine spare parts, industrial equipment, and tires for both passenger cars and industrial machinery. In addition, the company provides innovative solutions such as the “Automark” certified pre-owned car program, as well as in-showroom installment and insurance services. Toyota Egypt also ensures the availability of genuine Toyota and Lexus engine oils across the country (TGMO & LGMO), guaranteeing the best protection for its customers’ vehicles.

It is noteworthy that Toyota Egypt Group owns a state-of-the-art training center, officially accredited by Toyota Global to serve African countries. The center is equipped with the latest training tools, technologies, and advanced equipment, further reinforcing the Group’s status as a regional hub for knowledge and development. Moreover, Toyota Egypt continues to expand its strategic partnerships to strengthen its after-sales services.

About VT Batteries

Headquartered in Spain, VT Batteries SL is the exclusive global distributor of Girling batteries. The company focuses on delivering premium energy storage solutions that meet OEM standards for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and a wide range of industrial applications.