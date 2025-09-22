Sharjah, UAE – Women leaders from diverse sectors will headline the Women in Tech Forum to be held on September 29, 2025, at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park).

This year’s forum will offer a rich agenda and inspiring discussions, covering key topics such as women’s mental health and longevity, supporting technologies, the rise of the conscious consumer, and living smarter and longer. The event will also include a special CEO Circle panel and a youth session organized by the Sharjah Youth Council.

"Key speakers include Dr. Mariam Matar, media personality Lujain Omran, Ms. Andrea Prazakova, Executive Vice President at Mastercard, among other prominent speakers, renowned experts, and leading figures in science, technology, and innovation.

"Hussein Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP, said: "The Women in Tech Forum is a dynamic international platform that inspires future generations and broadens opportunities for women in science and technology. Global statistics indicate that women make up only 23% of the tech workforce, while female founders represent just 14% of startups, which receive less than 3% of global venture capital funding. In the UAE, women constitute 56% of STEM graduates, a notable increase in training enrollments. These figures highlight the urgent need for platforms like Women in Tech to bridge the gap and accelerate women’s empowerment in technology and innovation."

Juma Al Haj, Director of Strategic Communication and Marketing at SRTIP, added: "Over the past months, we have put together a diverse and engaging program, attracting top speakers to deliver impactful and exciting sessions that provide real value to participants. Our communication and marketing team has worked tirelessly to make this year’s forum a landmark edition, and we invite everyone to join and participate in this major event that is designed to boost women’s participation in technology field."

The forum reflects SRTIP’s commitment to promoting gender balance in science and technology and enhancing women’s presence as active contributors to innovation and entrepreneurship.