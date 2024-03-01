Finnmaster marks sale of its largest model on first day of show

Dubai, UAE: From the world’s largest wooden superyacht to spacious luxury catamarans, some of the most prominent global yacht brands have revealed their latest vessels at the Dubai International Boat Show 2024, the region’s largest and most established marine lifestyle show.

Running until March 3 at Dubai Harbour, the maritime showcase is welcoming visitors from Europe and Middle East with exhibitors citing an increase in Turkish, Russian, British, Saudi and Spanish buyers visiting their stands.

Displaying a host yachts, innovative designs, and luxurious features, further establishing the annual boat show as a must-attend event for both yacht enthusiasts and industry professionals. From sleek and stylish yachts to stunning catamarans, luxury boats and eye-catching hydrofoils, this year’s exhibition showcases outstanding design, innovation, and craftsmanship.

Here are just a few of the noteworthy launches, displays and sales from this year’s show, which is organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre:

Finnmaster Boats

Marking a successful first day of show, Finnmaster Boats sold its largest model, the Grandezza 37CA, to Dubai Creek Marina. Citing a notable increase in trade visitors during day one, their team also highlighted an influx in Russian buyers at the show. The Grandezza 37 CA will be built to Gulf specifications offering a perfect blend of comfort and style while integrating weather resisting methodologies. Boasting two cabins, large exterior and interior lounges, and a galley, the pocket-yacht includes sustainable features that align with modern environmental standards.

Sirena Yachts

Sirena Yachts is also displaying its magnificent 26.81-metre Wish, a blend of luxury and performance that can reach speeds of up to 25 knots with space to accommodate 10 guests along with 4 crew members. Referencing a notable increase in Turkish and Spanish visitors on the show’s first day, Sirena Yachts remain optimistic about with a number of potential sales discussions had on day one.

Gulf Craft

UAE-based superyacht builder, Gulf Craft, is proudly showcasing 15 yachts, including the Nomad 101, Majesty 111, and its new Majesty 60. Making its global premiere, the stunning addition to its esteemed Majesty Yachts collection is an 18.5-metre new model incorporating cutting-edge design, state-of-the-art technology, and luxurious amenities that redefine the standards of luxury yachting.

Ferretti Yachts

Italian shipyard, Ferretti Yachts, is giving Riva 82 Diva its MENA introduction this week in Dubai, seeing a number of European visitors viewing their latest offering. The 25.3-metre flybridge yacht features a range of design advancements that enhance both aesthetics and functionality, including high gunwales with painted composite segments instead of traditional steel handrails. Aside from its well-defined living areas, which include fold-down bulwarks that increase the yacht’s six-metre beam by an additional 50 per cent, the yacht also offers space for a jet tender of up to four metres in length.

Sunseeker

The world’s leading brand for luxury motor yachts, Sunseeker, is launching four – soon to be five – boats this week, including its 65 Sport Yacht, which measures 20.7m and can reach speeds of up to 35 knots, and its Manhattan 68 Pacific, ideal for summer distance cruising with a main deck that includes a large aft cockpit, galley, dining area, and saloon. Its Manhattan 55 meanwhile is designed to easily accommodate groups of families and friends keen to socialise, and the Sunseeker 88 Yacht, an award-winning vessel that can host eight guests with two twin cabins and a forward VIP complementing the owner’s stateroom. Sunseeker’s Superhawk 55 is also expected to be on display later this week and will be available for private viewings.

Azimut

Azimut S7 by Azimut is the latest addition to the S series and is a sport yacht with a sustainability focus. Coming in at 22-metres in length, the yacht seamlessly blends luxurious style with a strong commitment to sustainability, setting a new standard in luxury yachting. Guaranteeing the lowest fuel consumption possible, the Azimut S7 is fitted with automated interceptors that optimise the trim at every speed to maintain ideal hydrodynamics for both performance and efficiency. Meanwhile triple Pod propulsion combined with optimised water lines and carbon fibre, reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by between 20 and 30 per cent in the main speed range.

Bush & Noble

Exclusively listed by Bush & Noble, the Wooden Yacht does exactly what it says on the hull: It is the world's largest wooden superyacht and spans 50 metres. Featuring a classic wooden exterior that conjures memories of a traditional Arab dhow, the yacht’s wooden frame is complemented by its impressive interior layout and Italian furnishings, which create a relaxed, inviting, and modern environment. Sure to be one of the most popular boats on show this week, the unique project is showcased by the Bush and Noble Group, which Sunseeker Gulf is also part of.

SF Yachts

SF Yachts is similarly showcasing two stunning vessels: the Prestige M48 and the Riviera RCAT 50. The Prestige M48 is a 15m boat offering unparalleled freedom of movement and stability promising its occupants peaceful moments at sea. Designed to provide a seamless blend of comfort and performance, it boasts a cruising speed of 20 knots and ensures swift, smooth journeys. The Riviera RCAT 50 meanwhile, is a 15.4-metre luxury catamaran, is designed to maximise space and offers the roominess typically found in larger vessels. With a seating capacity for up to 10 people on the stern and a spacious balcony area at the front, it provides ample room for relaxation and entertainment.

Running until March 3, boat owners, captains, divers, and trade visitors can enjoy complimentary entry on registration, while individual tickets start from AED 60. Kids under 12 go free.

To purchase tickets for Dubai International Boat Show, please click here.

