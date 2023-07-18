Located in Oxagon, the facility will enhance current and future digital connectivity, information security and network resilience to meet growing demands and future vision of the NEOM region.



NEOM, Saudi Arabia: TONOMUS, NEOM’s cognitive technology company, has announced the opening of its first digital communications facility. The TONOMUS.NEOM Telecommunications Center contains a high-capacity, highly efficient data center and associated infrastructure to enhance the availability, resilience and growth of 5G, satellite and fiber cable network connectivity, and enable the provision of secure private cloud services in the NEOM region. On-site offices and facilities within the Center will support day-to-day operations and collaboration with telecommunications industry partners.



The Center represents a key upgrade to NEOM’s existing ICT infrastructure and will offer some of the highest and most reliable network speeds anywhere in the world. Strategically located in Oxagon, home to advanced and clean industries in NEOM, it will provide consistent bandwidth for secure information sharing and fast decision making, supporting the demands of construction across the NEOM region, keeping a growing number of residents and businesses connected securely and without interruption, driving down operating costs.



As a cornerstone of the broader digital infrastructure envisaged for NEOM, the Center’s advanced, scalable capabilities will empower NEOM’s networks to keep pace with future demands, and support next-generation, automated technologies and enterprise, as well as the provision of predictive, cognitive services across the region.



Nadhmi Al-Nasr, Chief Executive Officer of NEOM, said: “The launch of the TONOMUS.NEOM Telecommunications Center is another important milestone in the development of NEOM. This center will play a part in realizing our vision for a smart, cutting-edge region that prioritizes livability, where infrastructure and services are designed to give people time back to live their lives to the fullest. It will raise competitiveness in the global ICT industry and support both businesses and individuals who will call NEOM home.”



The Center will power a software-driven network and secure private cloud that is projected to service up to 60 locations, some 1,800 structures, approximately 300,000 construction staff needed at NEOM by 2025 and 200 million IoT devices by 2030. It will also interface with key existing and future national and international digital networks and services to offer a seamless experience to end users.



The completion of the facility demonstrates TONOMUS’ ability to deliver advanced, future-proof digital infrastructure in collaboration with leading global technology vendors and industry partners and is a key component of the company’s strategy to become a foremost supplier of ICT and digital services.



Joseph Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of TONOMUS, said: “The TONOMUS.NEOM Telecommunications Center will be a powerful catalyst for NEOM, supporting secure, near-instant information exchange and fast decision making across all its sectors. It will also enable the predictive intelligence and cognitive solutions to create the sustainable, livable and equitable future that we aim to make possible in NEOM and beyond. The Center represents a significant expansion of TONOMUS’ service portfolio and evidence of our world-leading ability to create infrastructure that fuels innovation and the digital economy.”

The TONOMUS.NEOM Telecommunications Center combines and integrates state-of-the-art solutions provided by multiple enterprises, including solutions by stc, NESMA, Huawei, XFusion, Redington, Comatec, GGC, SARA, RAM, TSS, Fortinet, F5, NEC, PSIM, G2K, Samir Group, Exclusive Networks and Maxvision.



The facility site spans an area of 18,000m2, with a two-floor office building hosting 150 personnel. It will also serve as a hub for ongoing collaboration with telecommunications solution providers and technology partners, fostering innovation to support ongoing enhancements and improvements to NEOM’s digital network capabilities. Its strategic location in Oxagon, where it will benefit from integration with the reimagined industrial city’s broader innovative ecosystem, will allow the Center to offer the secure, resilient, highly capable networks needed to deploy autonomous technologies and infrastructure, support advanced and clean industries, and provide a competitive advantage to future tenants.



About TONOMUS

TONOMUS is a world-leading technology enterprise powering the world’s first ecosystem of cognitive technologies at NEOM. Evolving from its technology and digital sector, it is the first conglomerate to be established as a subsidiary of NEOM, a region in Saudi Arabia charting the course for a new future fueled by pioneering technologies. TONOMUS’ digital infrastructure will be the operating system of NEOM, enabling the bold ambitions of its communities and industries. In partnership with global tech-industry leaders, it will co-invent the future of living with groundbreaking cognitive technologies. TONOMUS will leverage accurate, protected data shared by residents to deliver predictive and personalized services based on their day-to-day needs. Its solutions will be powered by unrivaled connectivity and computing capability, as well as cutting-edge AI and immersive technologies, all underpinned by global security standards.

Tonomus is the trademark name of NEOM Tech and Digital Company, a single shareholder limited liability company incorporated and registered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with commercial registration number 3550134238 and fully paid up capital of SAR 500,000 and registered office at Building 4758, Al Khuraybah 49643, additional no. 9163, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



For further information, visit https://tonomus.neom.com/

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses, and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyper-connected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity – all supported by a progressive law compatible with international norms and conducive to economic growth.