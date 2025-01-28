Dubai, UAE / Frankfurt, Germany: Tokinvest, a leading regulated marketplace for real-world asset investing, and StegX, a pioneering platform for tokenised real assets based in Germany, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that bridges two financial powerhouses: Dubai and Frankfurt.

This collaboration aims to advance the global ecosystem of tokenised real-world assets (RWAs) by combining the regulatory strengths and technological capabilities of both entities.

The partnership will provide investors with seamless access to tokenised assets across multiple markets, enhancing transparency, liquidity, and financial inclusion. Leveraging their complementary regulatory frameworks and market expertise, Tokinvest and StegX are setting the stage for the future of tokenised capital markets, offering asset owners and investors a secure and efficient pathway to participate in the burgeoning tokenisation sector.

Driving Innovation in Tokenisation

This partnership represents a significant step toward mainstream adoption of tokenised assets. By connecting Dubai, a global hub for virtual asset innovation, with Frankfurt, one of Europe’s premier financial centres, Tokinvest and StegX are creating a robust cross-border infrastructure that benefits both issuers and investors.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to democratising access to the world’s most exclusive assets,” said Scott Thiel, CEO and Co-Founder of Tokinvest. “StegX’s expertise in tokenisation and their strong presence in Europe complement our vision to make high-quality investments more accessible. Together, we’re building a bridge for global investors to explore the future of tokenised real-world assets in a secure, regulated environment.”

A Dual-Market Solution for Tokenised Assets

The Tokinvest-StegX partnership enables:

Cross-Border Access: Investors gain access to tokenised assets from Dubai and Frankfurt, benefiting from the regulatory advantages of both regions.

Enhanced Liquidity: The partnership improves liquidity by facilitating seamless cross-listing and trading of tokenised assets across the two platforms.

Streamlined Investment: Issuers can raise capital more efficiently, while investors enjoy greater accessibility to innovative financial products.

Daniel Radwansky, CEO and Co-Founder of StegX, commented: “This partnership represents a significant milestone in advancing the adoption of tokenised real-world assets. By connecting Europe and the Middle East, we are creating new opportunities for investors and issuers alike, fostering a global ecosystem of innovation, transparency, and efficiency.”

Unlocking New Opportunities

Through this partnership, Tokinvest and StegX aim to accelerate the adoption of tokenised assets globally by addressing key industry challenges such as regulatory clarity, investor trust, and market liquidity. The collaboration will support issuers in creating, listing, and trading tokenised assets, ranging from real estate and commodities to funds, with unparalleled security and compliance.

For Media Enquiries:

Heather Dale

Tokinvest

Email: heather.dale@tokinvest.capital

Website: www.tokinvest.capital

About Tokinvest

Tokinvest is a pioneering marketplace connecting real-world asset issuers with investors globally. Headquartered in Dubai, Tokinvest simplifies the investment process by creating virtual tokens that represent rights to assets and providing comprehensive lifecycle services from ideation to trading and asset servicing. Leveraging Dubai’s robust regulatory environment, Tokinvest aims to make the most desirable assets accessible to all investors. For more information, visit www.tokinvest.com.

About StegX

StegX is a One-Stop-Shop ecosystem for institutional real estate investments that changes the traditional financial system by leveraging the innovative capabilities of blockchain technologies to connect professional real estate managers with institutional investors on a global scale. StegX is not only a first mover for institutional marketplace solutions that enable the investing and the trading of traditional and tokenized real estate investment structures, but StegX is also a platform that connects all stakeholders throughout the real estate investment life-cycle with the service and financial intermediaries they need to perform their services.

https://www.stegx.finance