Dubai, United Arab Emirates – TikTok has announced the launch of its latest campaign aimed at amplifying awareness and comprehension of its Community Guidelines and ensuring platform safety across the MENA region. This initiative aims to spread awareness and educate users about safety, misinformation, and the power of authentic content, while reinforcing TikTok's commitment to maintaining a secure and positive space for its users.

TikTok’s Community Guidelines are the cornerstone of the platform’s efforts to create a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment. These guidelines are designed to promote a community where users can express their creativity freely while adhering to standards that protect and uplift everyone. Informed by international legal frameworks, industry best practices, and input from safety experts and regional Advisory Councils, these guidelines are continually updated and adapted to reflect the evolving digital landscape and user needs.

The new campaign aims to create widespread awareness in the MENA region about TikTok’s Community Guidelines, highlighting their critical role in ensuring user safety and content integrity. By emphasizing these guidelines, TikTok creates awareness of our Community Guidelines, demonstrates its ongoing efforts to improve the content landscape and prioritize the well-being of its users.

TikTok's Community Guidelines serve as a comprehensive framework that outlines the rules and standards governing the platform's usage. These guidelines are also designed to adapt to emerging trends and potential hazards, enabling the platform to effectively mitigate risks associated with evolving online behaviors. The most recent updates, effective since April of this year, were refreshed in consultation with over 100 organizations across the globe and members of the TikTok community.

Some of these updates and to further support its users in creating compliant and engaging content, TikTok is providing essential resources and tools. New features such as account status checks and detailed policy explanations are being introduced to help creators understand and follow the guidelines. These tools empower users by offering transparency and clarity about the platform’s rules and their account standing.

In line with these new resources, TikTok is enhancing its content moderation efforts to ensure a safer community for everyone. The platform employs a combination of automated technology and human moderation to swiftly identify and remove violative content. This dual approach ensures a high standard of content moderation, maintaining the platform’s integrity and safety. Additionally, the community is encouraged to report issues and appeal content decisions, fostering a collaborative effort in upholding the platform’s standards.

Beyond these in-app measures, TikTok is also partnering with some of the region's most popular content creators who will create content and help drive awareness of the platform's Community Guidelines. This includes creators such as Abdulaziz Al-Fudhili @SaudiSTG, Nader Al Qalaa @naderalqalaa, Badr Alhanaky @badr_hi who have recently shared their tips and tricks to navigate TikTok's Community Guidelines. Under the hashtag #SaferTogether, the campaign's landing page will be accessible to our MENA community on TikTok where they will be able to watch videos from their favourite content creators who will share concise tutorials and guides on understanding the platform’s Community Guidelines and safety features and about the importance of understanding these guidelines and how that would help elevate the quality of content they publish.

Dina Osman, MENA Safety and Integrity Program Manager at TikTok, "TikTok is always keen on empowering people with information about the platform's policies and tools so they can safely connect with others. Our latest campaign aimed at amplifying awareness and comprehension of its Community Guidelines and ensuring platform safety across the MENA region."

TikTok reiterates its commitment to being a platform where creativity meets safety, ensuring a supportive and engaging environment for all users. The platform is deeply invested in educating its diverse community about the intrinsic value of the Community Guidelines, ensuring that every user comprehends the expectations set for a thriving digital community. The platform is committed to empowering its community with the right tools and resources to channel their creativity safely and spread joy while responsibly promoting the community's well-being.

-Ends-

About TikTok

TikTok is the world's leading platform for short videos via cell phones. Its mission is to inspire people and enrich their lives by empowering them with creative expression and providing them with an enriching, fun, and positive experience. TikTok offices are located in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.