Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates THREE60 Energy, one of the fastest-growing companies in the global energy services sector, has announced a major step in its Middle East growth strategy with the acquisition of Total Vision (TV), a multidisciplinary engineering and project management services provider in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in THREE60’s long-term growth strategy, positioning the company to better serve clients across the Middle East’s rapidly evolving energy landscape - from traditional oil and gas projects to emerging sectors such as carbon capture and storage and renewable energy.

The move also strengthens THREE60’s regional footprint following the opening of its new UAE headquarters in Abu Dhabi, which serves as a strategic hub for its expanding portfolio of energy transition and engineering projects across the wider region.

Through the acquisition, THREE60 gains a fully integrated engineering and project management delivery organisation from Total Vision, securing a robust pipeline of ongoing and future projects, alongside deep local market expertise - providing an immediate platform for accelerated regional integration and growth.

Walter Thain, CEO of THREE60 Energy, said: “This acquisition builds on the foundations we’ve established in the UAE, with Abu Dhabi providing a strong base for our continued growth across the Middle East. It combines Total Vision’s local expertise and reputation with THREE60’s global capability and financial strength, enabling us to deliver broader and more integrated services that further strengthen our position in one of the world’s most dynamic energy markets.

“The Middle East is pivotal to our long-term strategy - a region defined by major investment, industrial diversification, and a clear commitment to wider energy solutions. Deepening our presence here ensures we can support customers across the full energy lifecycle, from traditional oil and gas to renewables and carbon capture.

“In addition, we would like to extend our thanks to Asend Capital, who acted as the exclusive M&A advisor on this transaction.”

Chetan Pathania, Founder and Managing Director of Total Vision, said: “Joining THREE60 Energy marks an exciting new chapter for Total Vision. We share the same commitment to technical excellence, safety, and delivering value to our clients. Becoming part of a global organisation with complementary expertise allows us to expand our capabilities, take on larger and more complex projects, and create greater opportunities for our people and clients across the region.”

The acquisition follows a period of exceptional performance for THREE60. The company has delivered a 36% year-on-year increase in revenue and achieved a number of major contract wins, creating a combined £200 million business with around 1,100 employees worldwide and expanded capabilities across subsurface, wells, subsea, engineering, operations and product solutions.

THREE60’s continued expansion is underpinned by its commitment to innovation, diversification, and sustainability. With the acquisition of Total Vision, the company enhances its regional capability and reinforces its role as a trusted partner for customers navigating both traditional oil and gas and energy transition opportunities in the Middle East.

Attached is an image from Friday’s contract signing between Walter Thain, CEO of THREE60 Energy, and Chetan Pathania, Managing Director of Total Vision.

About THREE60 Energy

THREE60 Energy is a leading energy services group providing asset lifecycle solutions across subsurface, wells, engineering, construction, operations, and decommissioning. Headquartered in Aberdeen, the company operates globally across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. THREE60 combines deep technical expertise with an innovative, integrated approach - enabling clients to deliver projects efficiently and responsibly throughout the energy transition - https://three60energy.com/

About Total Vision

Total Vision Oil & Gas Fields Industry & Consultancy LLC is a leading provider of asset integrity, engineering, and project management services, supporting a diverse range of energy projects across the Middle East. Based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the company delivers multidisciplinary engineering expertise and project execution to clients across the region - https://total-vision.com/