Three out of five people (60%) in the United Arab Emirates say they struggle to switch off from everyday life whilst on holiday

One in three (31%) say that feeling overworked leads them to need a holiday

Hilton has released ‘Sounds of the Stay’ - a free to download ASMR track designed to help UAE holidaymakers unwind whilst travelling to their destination and make the most of their holiday

The track includes UAE travellers’ favourite relaxing sounds – a friendly hotel greeting (46%), gentle, crashing waves (44%), soothing lobby music (44%) and piano music in a restaurant (36%)

New research has revealed that three in five (60%) UAE-based travellers find it difficult to switch off from everyday life whilst holidaying and this is something Hilton want to help change.

The feeling of not being able to “switch off” will be a familiar feeling for many people and nearly a third of those polled said they did not feel like they were officially on holiday until they were actually travelling to their holiday destination.

And with 31% of UAE travellers saying that the prime reason for feeling like they needed a holiday was to escape feeling overworked and 46% saying that listening to music helped them get into holiday-mode, Hilton, which has over 7,000 hotels worldwide, has teamed up with leading psychologist and ASMR expert, Dr Giulia Poerio, to offer a solution.

‘Sounds of the Stay’ is a brand new ASMR track designed to help holidaymakers rest and relax and make the most out of their stay. Hilton researched what sounds transport travellers instantly into ‘stay’ mode, with sounds they cited as relaxing and inducing a holiday feeling as gentle, crashing waves (44%), soothing lobby music (44%), and restaurant piano music (36%).

These sounds inspired the unique ASMR track which also includes other aural cues that people say transport them instantly to their favourite holiday place, such as the crunch of sand underfoot (30%), the splash of your first dive into a pool (30%), laughter of children (33%) and the gentle hum of an aeroplane engine (33%).

ASMR researcher, Dr Giulia Poerio, who advised on the track, commented, “The impact of everyday sounds on our levels of relaxation and wellbeing is something of increasing research interest, especially over the past few years. It makes sense then that sounds we commonly associate with holidays might help bring people closer to those sought-after feelings of rest and relaxation even before people arrive at their getaway destinations . Working with Hilton on this ASMR-inspired track has highlighted the techniques we might use to help mentally transport us in preparation for that well-deserved holiday respite, allowing us to unplug before fully switching off.”

The ‘Sounds of the Stay’ ASMR track has been produced at the optimal length, pitch and frequency scientifically proven to help people relax. The steady three-minute track features a wealth of soft, slow repetitive noises - such as footsteps across crunchy sand and suitcase wheels rolling over marbled hotel floors – which are ideal for helping listeners relax and unwind.

Binaural sounds, including the friendly hotel greeting upon arrival or the closeness of ruched hotel sheets when climbing into bed, help listeners to create a sense of direction, and give the impression they can close their eyes and be transported to the location they’re listening to.

Patricia Page-Champion, senior vice president and global commercial director, Hilton, commented, “Having spent most of my career in and around hotels, I’ve always loved the look on people’s faces when they walk through the door - the happy feeling of a holiday about to begin. A great stay offers the opportunity to pause, reflect and reconnect, and through this track we wanted to help people get that holiday feeling even before their holiday begins.”

Top sounds that help transport UAE travellers to holiday mode

A friendly greeting at your hotel (46%) Waves crashing gently (44%) Soothing hotel lobby/lift music (44%) Piano music in a restaurant (36%) The sizzle of food being made at the hotel buffet (36%) The laughter of children playing in a pool (36%) The hum of an aeroplane engine getting ready for take-off (33%) Suitcase wheels along a floor (33%) Street performers playing music or singing (31%) The crunch of sand beneath your feet (30%) The splash of someone diving into the pool (30%)

The track is available to listen to on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYcDIrAOzJI

And Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/track/5nasOYuFIwHm1RkKzQRQaR?si=4a245f2600fe4203

