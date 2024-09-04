Three Indian nationals have their names added to the growing list of luxury vehicle winners when it was announced at the latest Finest Surprise draw, held today at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Mohammed Yasir, an Indian national based in the UAE won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Obsidian Black Metallic car with ticket number 0664 in the Finest Surprise Series 1890 which he purchased online on 14th August.

Mr. Yasir who is the 483rd Indian national to have won a luxury car in the Finest Surprise promotion since 1989 is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his win.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ashrafali Shaik Dawood, a 41-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R 1250 R (Racing Red Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0174 in the Finest Surprise Series 593 which he purchased on 11th August in Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

A resident of Dubai for 15 years, Mr. Dawood has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion four years now and works as messenger for accompany in Dubai Airport Freezone.

“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free! I’ve been participating in this promotion for a long time; glad I can finally call myself a winner,” he said.

Lastly, Mr. Sandeep Sharma, a 32-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won an Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory 1100 (Ultra Dark) motorbike with ticket number 1000 in the Finest Surprise Series 594 which he purchased online on 10th August.

A resident of Dubai for 6 years, Mr. Sharma has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for eight months now and works as an accountant for an electromechanical company.

“I’m very grateful for this win, thank you Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Today's draw was conducted by Deputy Managing Director, Salah Tahlak, Dr. Bernard Creed, SVP – Finance, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail and Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing.

