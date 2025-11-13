Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Osama Aljohani, Omar Alomran, and Osama Dabbousi have won the prestigious Rhodes Scholarships for Saudi Arabia this year.

They will be heading to the University of Oxford in October 2026 to join a cohort of more than a hundred Scholars from around the world to undertake fully funded post-graduate studies and become part of a strong community of students determined to make a positive difference in the world.

The Rhodes Scholarship is the world’s preeminent and oldest graduate fellowship, based at the University of Oxford since 1903. The first scholarship for Saudi Arabia was established in 2018 with a gift from Mr Muhammad Alagil, and a second was added in 2020 with a gift from Abdulrahman Alagil Sons. The scholarship is normally awarded to two outstanding candidates. The donors are co-founders of Jarir Bookstores and made their gifts in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Education. Education is one of the core elements of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s ambitious blueprint for the future. The Rhodes Scholarships enable outstanding students from across the Kingdom to fully develop their skills and knowledge in the fields that will help Saudi Arabia achieve its goals under Vision 2030.

Students from anywhere in the world can apply for a Rhodes Scholarship and many find that taking part in the rigorous selection process is a profoundly positive experience which leaves them well placed to go on to a Rhodes Scholarship or other opportunities worldwide.

The Rhodes selection process aims to choose young people with proven academic excellence who also show exceptional character, leadership, the energy to use their talents to the full and a commitment to solving humanity’s challenges. The selection process includes a rigorous review process before the finalists interview with a selection committee composed of renowned experts and leaders in diverse fields.

Rhodes Scholars form a lifelong community of people in many fields and careers, united by a commitment to having a positive impact on the world. So far 18 students from Saudi Arabia have been awarded Rhodes Scholarships to study at Oxford. Scholars from Saudi Arabia have gone on to pursue careers ranging from genetics to medicine and the creative arts.

This year’s winners continue the fantastic legacy of excellence.

Osama Aljohani is a senior Chemical Engineering student at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals with a concentration in hydrogen mobility. His undergraduate research focuses on crude to chemicals conversion using fluid catalytic cracking (FCC), evaluating catalyst performance and operating conditions. He also completed an internship in Austin, Texas as a data and chemometrics analyst at JP3 Measurement. Passionate about building communities, Osama has held multiple public relations and leadership roles. He co-founded initiatives such as GAMING+ to empower Saudi game developers, CITE to support local chemical engineering students, and Student Breakthrough Research (SBR), a program that trains undergraduates to conduct research and connects them with research centers. Born and raised in Yanbu Industrial City, Osama grew up overlooking refineries and chemical plants, which sparked his interest in energy, chemicals, and water. He currently serves as the Data Analytics and Insights Lead on the Young Leaders Advisory Board (YLAB), where he contributes to university-level strategy. He also serves as Vice President of the Chemical Engineering Club, where he manages an internal investment fund to support student innovation. Osama is passionate about solving water scarcity through energy innovation. His goal is to make renewable energy reliable and dispatchable, especially through hydrogen storage and renewable integration, in order to enable sustainable desalination in arid regions. At Oxford, he plans to pursue the MSc in Energy Systems and the MSc in Sustainability, Enterprise and Environment to advance this mission.

Omar Alomran is a recent graduate of King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in Software Engineering with a concentration in AI. He was awarded the Oxford/KAUST AI Program Scholarship and an exchange semester scholarship to Georgia Tech. Omar is an economist who has published research in public policy and international relations, focusing on Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, and has conducted multiple economic studies in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning. At Thmanyah, a prominent Saudi media company, he worked on economic and political coverage reaching millions across the Arab world. He received BCG’s Jeel Tamooh and Misk’s Ignited Voices fellowships and earned national olympiad medals in history, physics, and Arabic. At Oxford, he plans to pursue the Master of Public Policy to advance evidence-based economic and social reform in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, with a particular focus on labor market and education reforms through a neoclassical framework.

Osama Dabbousi is a master’s student in Computer Science at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), where he researches high-performance computing. His thesis focuses on GPU-accelerated large-scale acoustic simulation. Osama holds a B.S. in Data Science from Boston University, where he graduated at the top of his class as a KAUST Gifted Student Program (KGSP) scholar and received the CDS Academic Excellence Award. He holds a U.S. patent from his research at Aramco Americas and co-founded CSTIP at BU, a student club that teaches algorithms and interview preparation. He plans to pursue a DPhil in Computer Science at Oxford.

Sir Rick Trainor, Interim Warden and CEO of the Rhodes Trust, said:

“For more than a century, the Rhodes Trust has brought exceptional individuals to Oxford and fostered a vibrant global community. We are delighted to introduce the 2026 Class of Rhodes Scholars Elect who represent cultures and perspectives from every corner of the world. I look forward to seeing the positive contributions they will make in the world through their studies and the many and varied activities and initiatives with which they are involved."

Professor Christian Sahner, National Secretary of the Rhodes Scholarships for Saudi Arabia, said:

“Each year, we receive applications from some of the best and brightest students in Saudi Arabia, and this year was no exception. Our winners, Osama Aljohani, Omar Alomran, and Osama Dabbousi embody the best of their country, with outstanding academic records and impressive extracurricular achievements. We look forward to welcoming them to Oxford next year and to seeing the positive impact they will have on the Kingdom and the world going forward.”

The applications for the 2027 Rhodes Scholarships will open in June 2026. More information about the Scholarship application be found at: www.rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk/apply.

Contact Information

Babette Littlemore, Director of Communications: babette.littlemore@rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk

About the Rhodes Trust and Rhodes Scholarships

The Rhodes Trust, based at the University of Oxford, is an educational charity that forges brighter futures for individuals and the world.

We do this through a family of global fellowship programmes. All these programmes find brilliant people from around the world, give them wonderful opportunities to learn and act together, and support them as they form lifelong communities. We began in 1903 with the Rhodes Scholarship. This is the world’s pre-eminent graduate fellowship, bringing exceptional young people of character to the University of Oxford to study. Over 8000 Rhodes Scholars, from more than 50 countries, have gone on to serve at the forefront of education, business, science, medicine, the arts, politics and beyond. All this is made possible by the wonderful generosity of our Second Century Founders, John McCall MacBain and the Atlantic Philanthropies, as well as over 3000 other benefactors from around the world.

A hundred years on, we helped create the Mandela Rhodes Foundation, which finds, funds, and empowers young Africans to study in South Africa. In 2016, we partnered with Atlantic Philanthropies to create the Atlantic Institute which empowers catalytic communities of emerging leaders to advance fairer, healthier, more inclusive societies. A year later, we helped launch Schmidt Science Fellows in partnership with Schmidt Futures, which believes in a vision of a world where interdisciplinary science flourishes without limit. We worked with Schmidt Futures again to create Rise, a program that supports brilliant people through their lives, starting at ages 15-17. And in 2022, we partnered with Harris Manchester College to launch Oxford Next Horizons, a rich, six-month experience designed for mid to late career participants from any field, who reflect, explore and imagine what’s next for them and the world.

We are based at Rhodes House in Oxford, which is home to most of our staff team who offer a comprehensive programme of support and learning for our Rhodes Scholars, convene a lifelong network for our alumni, and run several of our partnership programmes.