Dubai, UAE – ThreatQuotient™, a leading security operations platform innovator, today announced the advancements of two key team members: Cyrille Badeau was promoted to Vice President of International Sales, and Yann Le Borgne was promoted to Vice President of International Threat Intelligence Engineering. Additionally, in early 2022 the company was named the winner of multiple industry award programs, showcasing ThreatQuotient’s leadership in security operations and the impact of the company’s platform across multiple use cases.

“We have been working towards our mission to make security operations more efficient and effective in everything we do - from fostering a culture of teamwork and innovation, to providing customers with the best service, experience and technology solutions available to solve their unique operational needs,” said John Czupak, President and CEO. “The growth and success of our individual team members is critical to the growth of our company. I am incredibly proud of the contributions Cyrille and Yann have made at ThreatQuotient, and their hand in the company’s ability to earn industry awards for our products. I look forward to continued growth in 2022.”

ThreatQuotient works with organizations around the world, and the company’s executive leadership team is dedicated to serving local regions with a boots on the ground approach. Badeau is responsible for steering ThreatQuotient’s go to market strategy throughout Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, leading all aspects of international sales and business development with a focus on building long term customer and partner relationships and loyalty. Le Borgne works closely with regional teams to drive international pre-sales efforts. In this role, he is responsible for engaging with customers and providing technical oversight to ensure that prospects, customers and current partners achieve success with the ThreatQ platform.

Over the company’s last fiscal year, ThreatQuotient has signed a record number of new customers and doubled their global footprint with customers in 12 new countries. ThreatQuotient’s position as a global leader is also supported by recent award wins in a range of categories that reflect the company’s ability to provide a well rounded solution for all aspects of security operations:

2022 Globee Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards

● Gold winner: Security Automation

● Gold winner: Threat Solutions | Hunting, Detection, Intelligence and Response

● Bronzer winner: Most Innovative Security Company of the Year

2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards (North America, between 100-499 employees)

● Gold winner: Security Automation

● Gold winner: Security Investigation

● Gold winner: Security Operations

● Gold winner: Threat Detection, Intelligence and Response

● Silver winner: Data-centric Security

CRN 2022 Channel Chiefs

● Haig Colter, Director of Alliances, ThreatQuotient

There are several barriers preventing organizations from maximizing the benefit of automation, such as budget, prioritization issues, talent gaps, technology, trust concerns and more. The ThreatQ Platform and its latest automated capabilities empower teams to work faster and more thoroughly when defending against evolving threats. ThreatQuotient recently announced v5 of the ThreatQ Platform, launching capabilities needed today to support the security operations center (SOC) of the future, where data is the foundation. ThreatQ’s newest features include the unique DataLinq Engine to automatically connect disparate systems and sources for extended detection and response and Smart Collections to automatically categorize and filter data for management and action.

For more information about ThreatQuotient, please visit www.threatquotient.com.

About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools and teams to accelerate threat detection and response. ThreatQuotient’s data-driven security operations platform helps teams prioritize, automate and collaborate on security incidents; enables more focused decision making; and maximizes limited resources by integrating existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace. The result is reduced noise, clear priority threats, and the ability to automate processes with high fidelity data. ThreatQuotient’s industry leading data management, orchestration and automation capabilities support multiple use cases including incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability prioritization, and can also serve as a threat intelligence platform. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe and APAC. For more information, visit www.threatquotient.com.