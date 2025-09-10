Six Flags and Aquarabia Qiddiya City, the inaugural assets of Qiddiya City have appointed Think Strawberries (TS) MENA as their exclusive representative for the GCC region. As part of the mandate, TS MENA will spearhead Travel Trade initiatives, B2B Marketing and B2B PR & Media Relations across UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain. The team will work closely with travel trade partners and media to build awareness, strengthen brand equity ahead of the parks' openings, ultimately driving visitation. This marks a significant step in expanding the parks' presence across one of the world's most dynamic travel and leisure markets.

Six Flags Qiddiya City is the brand's first theme park to be designed and built from the ground up outside North America since 1971. The park will feature six immersive lands with 28 rides and attractions for thrill-seekers and families alike, including five record-breaking rides:

Falcons Flight: world's tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster

Iron Rattler: world's tallest tilt coaster

Gyrospin: world's tallest pendulum ride

Sirocco Tower: world's tallest drop tower

Spitfire: world's tallest inverted coaster

Adjacent to Six Flags Qiddiya City is Aquarabia, the largest water theme park in the Middle East, spanning 250,000 sqm and featuring 22 rides and experiences across eight themed zones. Highlights include Surftopia – Saudi Arabia's first surf pool, Amwaj Bay – a family-friendly wave pool, and Aquaticar® – the world's first underwater ride, along with record-breaking slides.

Mr. Amit Kishore, Founder, Think Strawberries MENA, commented: "Representing Six Flags and Aquarabia Qiddiya City in the GCC is an exciting opportunity. These destinations are set to redefine entertainment in the region, and our role will be to ensure that their unique, record-breaking attractions are showcased to the right audiences, inspiring travelers from across the GCC to experience these world-class theme parks."

With this partnership, both entities are committed to positioning Six Flags and Aquarabia Qiddiya City as world class entertainment destinations delivering exceptional entertainment, innovation, and hospitality.

About Six Flags Qiddiya City

The first Six Flags theme park outside North America, promises an unforgettable blend of thrills, culture, and sustainability in Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia. With 28 exclusive rides and attractions across six immersive lands, anchored by the vibrant Citadel, visitors will embark on a dynamic journey through the rich heritage of Saudi Arabia in a sustainable setting.

About Aquarabia Qiddiya City:

Aquarabia Qiddiya City is a vibrant water theme park located in the heart of Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia. With eight distinct zones offering exhilarating adventures, the water theme park is home to an impressive array of 22 attractions including five signature rides. Aquarabia celebrates togetherness and wonder through water joy, inviting guests to create cherished memories in this unique and special destination.

About Think Strawberries:

With over a decade of credibility and operations in India and the GCC, Think Strawberries is a trust-ed partner to some of the world's most prestigious travel and tourism brands. The company has registered a rapid growth trajectory since it was founded in 2010 and provided dedicated representation to a number of premium travel destinations and attractions over the past decade, including Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Sharjah, Portugal, Disneyland Paris and Orlando, Taiwan, Majid Al Futtaim, Yas Island, Dubai Parks and Resorts, among others.

